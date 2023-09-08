Relationships

Groom's X-Rated Reaction to Bride's Dress Caught on Mic During Wedding Vows

A groom's racy reaction to his bride's wedding dress was caught on mic in a moment that left everyone involved in hysterics.

In a video posted to TikTok by @foxweddings a day ago, Austin Zagrodnik can be seen reacting to the sight of his soon-to-be-wife Ana, in her wedding dress, as they are about to exchange vows.

When it comes to weddings, few things rank as high in importance as the bridal gown. A survey of 12,000 U.S. adults who got married in 2023, conducted by wedding planning platform The Knot, found that 93 percent of respondents hired an outside vendor to supply their wedding dress.

That's more than the number of people who hired either a venue (90 percent) or photographer (88 percent) and highlights the continued importance of the wedding dress in the day's proceedings.

Austin and Ana meet at the altar.
Austin Zagrodnik's reaction to his bride, Ana's, wedding dress. She didn't realize he was mic'd up, and now internet users are in hysterics. Fox Weddings

Most brides want to wow their guests with an elegant gown, while also catching the eye of their prospective husband. Ana certainly achieved that with her dress, though she may have been caught off-guard by Austin's vocal response.

Fortunately, their wedding videographers, Fox Weddings, were on hand to capture the hilarious moment on camera. Even better still, Austin was on mic when it happened. "You look beautiful," he tells her in the video. "Look at them t*****s, mmm."

Ana, perhaps understandably, appears surprised by the remarks. However, it would appear that Austin knew exactly what he was doing, or at least realized, at precisely that moment what had happened, telling her "and I'm mic'd up too." That prompts Ana to burst out laughing as the ceremony begins.

Tanya Chopra is the owner of Fox Weddings alongside her husband, Sohum, and was there to see Austin and Ana say their vows at Fête wedding venue in Wales, Wisconsin.

"Ana and Austin were a delight to work with," Chopra told Newsweek. "They were so obviously in love with each other, and Austin definitely was the jokester in the relationship! He kept her smiling through the day with little gimmicks and jokes, this being one of the countless ones from the day."

Though Austin's reaction to the dress may have been a touch on the X-rated side, Chopra said the groom knew that other people would be able to hear what he said, though his wife was definitely caught off guard.

"Austin was aware he was mic'd up, but the bride, Ana, definitely didn't know, causing her to laugh that hard," she added.

Chopra said this isn't the first time something unexpected has been caught on mic. "We mic people up for vows and speeches said during events to use in our films, but funny and sweet emotions like that happen sometimes that help us capture that," she added.

Chopra and her husband have been operating as a wedding videographer duo for seven years now. "I am a very emotional person and definitely connect to the more emotional side of things, while Sohum, my husband, is a perfectionist and focuses on the technical and aesthetic side of things!"

Chopra has always believed that part of a videographer's job is to capture the fun side of things. This is why she shared the clip of Austin's comment to TikTok. It has received a pretty big reaction, with over 1.7 million views already and a glut of comments.

For many, Austin's reaction was hilariously relatable. "My husband literally said the same thing," one woman wrote, with another commenting: "My husband did this during our first look. I died laughing."

"I have a nearly IDENTICAL moment from my first wedding," a third posted. "I didn't know he was mic'd either. He forgot but remembered when the cameraman shot us a look."

Some even hoped they would get this response when their big day eventually arrived. "If my future husband doesn't say this to me I'm gonna be highly disappointed," one user wrote.

More than anything, many felt like the clip captured the warmth and love that exists between Austin and Ana. As one TikTok user put it: "I love this for both of them."

Chopra had a similar response. "I knew how fun the couple was! So, seeing that just solidified how fun their wedding film was going to be." Though she confirmed Austin was a jokester throughout the wedding, his love for Ana was clear to see. "He held on tight to her the entire day," Chopra said.

