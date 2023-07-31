Laughter as Guide Dog Does Things That Aren't in His 'Job Description'

Social-media users have been left in hysterics by a guide dog who likes to do things that certainly don't fit his job description, purely for his own benefit.

Blind content creator Molly Burke, 29, who is a speaker and author, often shares the reality of living with a disability and advocates for inclusion. With her guide dog, named Elton John, by her side, the world is a much safer and more accessible place for Burke, although it isn't always plain sailing.

The guide dog is trained to help Burke get around safely and avoid any obstacles that she can't see for herself. However, sometimes Elton John can't resist temptation and takes his owner to things "he thinks are interesting."

A guide dog Labrador helping their owner cross the road safely. TikTok creator Molly Burke has shared how her service dog, Elton John, takes her to things he finds interesting. Halfpoint/Getty Images

When Burke was in Calgary International Airport in Canada, Elton John guided her to the statues of some bears that he wanted to take a closer look at, but Burke wasn't too pleased about it.

Burke joked that taking her to see things he wants to look at is "not in his job description," but he continues to do it anyway. The TikTok user shared the clip revealing her dog's "bad habit" on her account (@mollyburkeofficial) on July 17, and it's already been viewed more than 1.6 million times and received almost 260,000 likes.

While Elton John is supposed to guide Burke only to where she needs to go, his handler wrote on TikTok: "If Elton finds it interesting, you better believe we're going to stop and look at it."

Having a guide dog can be a life-changing experience for many visually impaired people, as it can liberate them and open up a new world of opportunities. The Guide Dogs of America organization says that having a trained guide dog can instill greater confidence and independence in owners, as having a companion can allow for safer travel.

Guide Dogs of America provides service animals for blind or visually impaired individuals, veterans, and children with autism. They help their owner avoid obstacles, stop at elevation changes, look out for oncoming traffic, and memorize common routes.

TikTok users have loved seeing more of Elton John's antics, as they can't get enough of the extra tasks he likes to do that don't fit his regular job description. Not everyone will go above and beyond for their job, but this pup certainly will.

Burke, who regularly advocates for disability awareness, has continued to post videos of how Elton John helps her, and the experiences he gets to have alongside her.

The viral video has already received over 850 comments from bemused social-media users, as one person wrote: "He's a tour guide dog."

Another posted: "He has to keep things interesting for himself."

One comment reads: "Leave him alone, he wanted to meet some friends."

Newsweek reached out to @mollyburkeofficial for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

