News

Hannity Warns Trump of the Potential for a 'Big Mistake'

By
News Donald Trump Sean Hannity 2024 Election Republicans

Former President Donald Trump has been warned by Fox News host Sean Hannity that he could be on the verge of making a "big mistake" in the 2024 presidential election.

Hannity hosted a town hall-style Fox News event featuring Trump on Tuesday. The ex-president was asked whether he would ask his supporters to vote "based on the system we have." Hannity urged Trump to encourage Republican voters to take advantage of early voting and voting by mail, saying, "I think if you don't, it's a big mistake."

Trump, who continues to falsely claim that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" by President Joe Biden, responded by saying that he would encourage his supporters to take advantage of all voting methods, while also baselessly suggesting that mail-in ballots from those who voted for him would mysteriously "get lost."

Donald Trump Sean Hannity Big Mistake 2024
Fox News host Sean Hannity, right, is shown during an event with former President Donald Trump, left, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on November 5, 2018. Hannity on Tuesday warned Trump that he would be making "a big mistake" if he did not encourage mail-in ballots and early voting in the 2024 presidential election. JIM WATSON/AFP

"No, no, no," Trump told Hannity. "I will [encourage mail-in voting]. But those ballots get lost also, Sean. You know, they send them in and all of a sudden, they're gone. Those ballots get lost also."

"The answer is, I will, because you like it," he continued. "But you know what? Can I be honest? A lot of bad things happen to those ballots also. They're sent in early and all of a sudden, where are they?"

Newsweek reached out for comment to the office of Trump via email on Tuesday.

Trump's comments came after Hannity had lamented that Republicans were "reluctant and resistant" toward early voting, mail-in voting and so-called "ballot harvesting." The former president initially avoided the issue and instead launched into an evidence-free conspiracy theory about Democrats creating "phony ballots."

"The one thing a lot of people, including you, don't talk about: They also create phony ballots," Trump said, prompting cheers from the crowd. "And that's a real problem. That's my opinion. But they create a lot of phony ballots."

Hannity seemingly ignored the theory while continuing to warn that Republicans would find it "nearly impossible to catch up with" hundreds of thousands of early ballots on Election Day if they did not encourage early voting.

Read more

Trump, who repeatedly bashed mail-in voting prior to the 2020 election despite using the method to cast ballots himself, said that he thought it was "great" that Republicans "for some reason" wanted elections conducted in person and only on a single day.

The former president went on to accuse Democrats of trying to "cheat" by not supporting in-person voting "with voter ID." He then returned his focus to the supposed "phony ballots," calling it "the one thing we have to be very careful on."

Trump offered no evidence to support the ballots claim but suggested that it was true because it was his "opinion" and "the opinion of a lot of people."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC