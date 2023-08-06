Hearts Melt as Man Lines Up Chairs for Cats to See Birds by the Window

A cat owner has melted hearts all over the internet after lining up all his chairs by the window so all his cats could see the birds outside, in a video that has now gone viral on social media.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok on Thursday by his wife, under the username Dustydashdaisy, the couple's cats can all be seen looking outside the window trying to find birds and enjoying the chair display their dad made for them.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that says: "I woke up this morning and my husband had lined up all the chairs so my cats can watch the birds." Followed by: "If he wanted to HE WOULD."

Stock image of two cats looking out of the window. A cat owner has melted hearts on social media after lining up all his chairs by the window so his cats can see the birds. Getty Images

If you have a cat at home or know someone who has one, you've probably noticed how much cats love looking at birds. But what is the cause of this behavior?

It's actually because of their innate hunting instincts, which all cats are born with, no matter their breed, temperament or age. Even though nowadays cats may eat better food than their humans do, in nature their ancestors had to hunt, and birds were among their favorite prey.

According to cat food database site Catological, most cats adore watching small animals like birds or mice because of the instincts they inherited from their ancestors. You may even notice your furbaby chirping or chattering when there is potential prey in their eye line.

"Whenever they spot a possible prey, they become predators, whether it's just for playtime or for survival. Even if your pet is completely stiff and isn't stalking the bird by walking around the window or the TV, it could still be thinking about hunting it," the website says.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1.4 million views and 301,400 likes on the platform.

One user, Willow, commented: "Second cat had a Ryanair window seat." And Amanda said: "you pet that little stretchy baby right now." Abrokebeyonce added: "The first cat taking up [the] whole size of the seat."

Another user, Trimm, commented: "Can't help but think that one tabby baby is feeling like he needs to speak to the manager about his 'viewing seat' being in front of a wall." And justwatchingtiktokkara joked: "I would have done the same thing. Good cat dad." annielouinroxby added: "Husband and Cat Dad of the year Award."

Newsweek reached out to Dustydashdaisy for comment via Instagram.

