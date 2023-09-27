'Thinks She's The Mother': Hearts Melt As 120lb Dog Adopts Baby Bunnies

Heart-warming footage of baby bunnies being doted on by a huge dog has surfaced on social media.

In a video shared to TikTok by owner Ciera Martin (@cieramartin951), the Newfoundland dog can be seen lying next to the bunnies, snuggling and even cleaning them.

The clip caption explained: "My 120 lb Newfoundland thinks she is the mother to these baby bunnies in our back yard and it's the sweetest thing. Yes, the (real) mother comes back every morning and night and the bunnies just hopped off, leaving Zuri an empty nester."

A stock image of a Newfoundland dog lying on the grass and a bunny in the grass.

The video has already been viewed over 2 million times, with fans quick to note the bond blossoming between the bunnies and dog Zuri.

The on-screen text explains their bond, saying: "She comes out every day and watches over them.

"They hop all over her and take naps together, she refuses to come inside and be away from them."

The bunnies are likely to be eastern cottontail rabbits, which can be found across most of North America. The Humane Society advises people to check for nests prior to mowing or raking their yard to ensure they do not harm any bunnies.

The Humane Society added it is normal for mothers to leave their babies all day as they are only fed at dawn and dusk. Not all babies are lucky enough to meet dogs like Zuri, who is happy to care for them while the mother is away.

During the video, the owner refers to Zuri as a "gentle giant." According to the American Kennel Club, female Newfoundland dogs can grow to be 26 inches tall and 100 to 120 pounds. In the comments, Martin refers to the breed as "big softies!"

Zuri is one of many large dogs whose personality perhaps doesn't match their size. One mastiff previously had to join the tiny dog group at daycare as he was scared of the other big dogs.

Since September 17, the video has amassed 295,000 likes and plenty of comments. Some users have praised the dog while others have taken the time to share their not-so-sweet experiences.

One user said: "What a sweet surrogate mama!!!!!"

"Newfies are fantastic nannies to everyone lol. We had one and a pet bunny, the bunny slept on his back and rode around on him lol. They're wonderful," said another.

Another said: "This is so sweet. My dog would be having bunnies for lunch."

