Hilaria Baldwin's Accent Controversy Resurfaces After Alec Baldwin Charges

Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, has been slammed once again over allegedly faking a Spanish accent.

Hilaria Baldwin spoke to waiting media outside the couple's New York city home after her husband was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. He worked as an actor and producer of the movie Rust, when prop a gun discharged on set in October 2021, killing Hutchins and injuring writer-director Joel Souza.

"I'm going to tell you what I'm going to say, you're not going to ask me questions," Hilaria Baldwin told media on January 20, one day after Alec Baldwin was charged.

"I want you guys to realize we have seven kids, and you being here to escort them to school and to be there when they come home is not good."

Baldwin added: "So on a human level, you know I'm not going to say anything to you. You know that. So please, leave my family in peace, and let this all play out, okay?"

Social media users were quick to mock Hilaria Baldwin's accent, quickly pointing out she was born and raised in Boston, even though she previously claimed to have grown up in Majorca, Spain.

One TikToker even went as far as to mimic Baldwin's interview in a satirical video that has racked up almost 67,000 views at the time of writing.

Popular influencer, Tefi Pessoa, known as Hello Tefi, also had some choice words for Hilaria Baldwin.

"Yo f*** hilaria baldwin. u will never know the loneliness or the resiliency of being an immigrant, of greeting people with a real accent. the desire for community and familiarity. hilary you are from BOSTON and if I ever meet you I will be sure to REMIND YOU," she wrote on Twitter.

Another person added: "Why does Hilaria Baldwin still have her fake Spanish accent? Hasn't it been proven that she was born and raised here and never had an accent by her parents? She's really committed to the bit."

And a third commented: "SO glad that everyone's still talking about how Hilaria Baldwin's real name is Hilary and she's actually from Boston."

The yoga instructor took a month off from Instagram in early 2021 after social media users noticed her accent had disappeared in a video posted in December 2020.

Upon her return to Instagram, following the controversy surrounding her heritage, Baldwin said she had used the time for "listening, reflecting" after people criticized her accent.

"My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both. The way I've spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained—I should have been more clear and I'm sorry," she wrote.

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was in charge of weapons on the set, was also with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced the charges on January 19, even though Alec Baldwin has said he was unaware the gun contained live rounds and has denied he pulled the trigger.

"After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew," Carmack-Altwies said in a statement. "On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."

Alec Baldwin's attorney, Luke Nikas, told Newsweek they planned to contest the charges.

"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice," Nikas said. "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun—or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Rust's assistant director, David Halls received a suspended sentence and six months of probation after he signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.