Difference Between Two Goldens at Bedtime Leaves Internet in Stitches

When it's time for bed, it usually helps to have a calm environment to gently drift off to sleep. But not for one golden retriever, who was repeatedly nudged and awoken by his younger brother, who just wanted to play.

The contrast between Oakley and Rusty is very stark at bedtime because while Rusty is settling in for the night, the other golden has different plans. In a video shared on their TikTok account, (@oakley_and_rusty), Oakley is seen jumping all over his brother to try to wake him up, displaying a "bedtime burst of energy."

Since the hilarious clip was posted September 27, social media users can't get over how differently the two siblings behave. The viral post, which was captured at their home in Illinois, received over 1.9 million views and 462,000 likes in a matter of days.

Rusty didn't seem too pleased about his brother's excess energy, but this is normal behavior for puppies and adolescent dogs, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). Many owners are familiar with the zoomies, when their dog runs around the house at phenomenal speed or runs around in circles chasing its tail. But dogs can display this burst of excitement just before bed too.

The AKC notes that the zoomies are known as frapping, from the acronym FRAP (frenetic random activity period). During these moments, the dog will have an intense burst of adrenaline and suddenly become active and playful. It's completely normal, and when it occurs at the end of the day, it's often just a sign that dogs are expending any excess energy they may have.

The reason this usually occurs in puppies is because they have seemingly endless amounts of energy. But as they get older, their energy level drops and so does the frequency of frapping. If the puppy is in a crate or confined space, it shouldn't be kept there for too long because this will prevent the pet from exerting its energy, which will be pent up until it has to go to bed.

If nighttime zoomies become problematic, the AKC encourages owners to set a better routine for their pup, which may include ample playtime, training and activity, to ensure it's tired out by the end of the day.

In the TikTok clip, Oakley may have been the one trying to wake up his brother, but the dogs' owner said on the post that "they take turns being the annoying one."

A stock image shows two golden retrievers next to each other. Two goldens, Oakley and Rusty, prepare for bed very differently in a viral TikTok clip. VYCHEGZHANINA/Getty Images

Among the 700 comments, one person responded: "The other golden is so patient."

Another commented: "Literally my siblings at night for no reason." And a user added: "The no movement back is sending me."

Newsweek could not verify the details of the video and reached out to @oakley_and_rusty via TikTok for comment.

