Hollywood Speaks Out After Donald Trump's Arrest

Celebrities have spoken out about Donald Trump's recent arrest, some slamming the ex-president, while others voiced their support.

Trump arrived in New York on Tuesday after a Manhattan grand jury issued an indictment against him on March 30. The unsealed documents detailed 34 counts of falsifying business records, which included invoices from his former attorney Michael Cohen, and various checks dating to 2017.

It is the first time a former U.S. president has faced criminal charges, though Trump denies any wrongdoing.

He spoke out against the charges once he returned to Mar-a-Lago in Florida, in what some noted was a "low energy" speech.

Main image, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 4, 2023. Inset, left, Caitlyn Jenner and inset, right, Jimmy Kimmel. Following Trumps's arrest on Tuesday, Jenner expressed her support for Trump while Kimmel mocked him. Joe Raedle / Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images / Twitter @caitlynjenner

Social media was rife with people commenting on Trump's plight, with his supporters raging and his opponents rejoicing.

Star Trek's George Takei gloated on Twitter, after sharing a news video detailing how Trump's net worth has plummeted as Truth Social, Trump's social networking site, had bombed.

"Aww, poor baby," Takei wrote with a laughing emoji.

TV star Yvette Nicole Brown celebrated and mocked the former president.

"Ain't it GRAND," she wrote on Twitter. "Gotta say it's *chef's kiss*…That he's been arrested in NEW YORK, the city he thought he OWNED! We are all laughing at you [Donald Trump]! & it isn't a sad day. It's a GLORIOUS day that proves NO ONE is above the law!"

Not all celebrities were celebrating though. Former Olympian-turned-reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner praised Trump, including a picture of them clasping hands in a tweet.

The most resilient man in America. He never loses sight of what matters or what’s at stake - The American People. pic.twitter.com/hn4DjXyVgk — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 4, 2023

"The most resilient man in America. He never loses sight of what matters or what's at stake—The American People," she wrote.

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell replied directly to Jenner's tweet and wrote, "u r a disgrace as well."

Noting Trump's arrest on her own Twitter channel, O'Donnell marked the occasion with a screenshot, but also spoke out on her TikTok channel, mocking Trump's speech and his "cult members" in a three-minute video.

Former Superman actor Dean Cain didn't write anything himself on Trump's arrest but retweeted a number of pro-Trump tweets.

"These charges are literally just disagreements over bookkeeping. Complete farce. Was this really worth destroying the judicial system over?" journalist Tom Elliot wrote in a message retweeted by Cain.

British actor Laurence Fox tweeted that he stands with Trump, "All day. Every day," among other comments on the case.

Oscar-nominated actor James Woods, an outspoken Trump supporter, questioned if it was a political move not to allow live cameras in the courtroom.

"No public trial for a presidential candidate? So even the information stream will be strangled and thus controlled by one political party," he wrote.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel mocked Jared Kushner on Twitter, sharing a picture of him looking glum.

"When all your dads end up in jail," he wrote, commenting on the arrest of Kushner's father-in-law Trump, as well as his father, Charles Kushner, who went to jail for two years for illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion and witness tampering.

Singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton questioned if Trump's arrest made him a "thug," which received plenty of praise from her followers.

"Trump under arrest at New York criminal court. I just wanted to write it… UNDER ARREST IN NYC," Golden Globe-nominated actress Ellen Barkin wrote in a tweet.

Meghan McCain, former The View presenter and daughter of Republican John McCain, gave a warning to all those gloating about Trump's fate.

"You're all helping him. Martyring him. And probably re-electing him," she wrote.

Despite this, James Comey, former director of the FBI, who was fired by Trump in May 2017, wrote a tweet that seemed to celebrate Trump's arrest.

"Another good day," he wrote late on Tuesday.

TV journalist Megyn Kelly reacted furiously, retweeting Comey's statement, writing "Look at this classless little man."

Once he returned to Florida, Trump gave a 25-minute speech in Mar-a-Lago, calling his arrest part of a "witch hunt" by Democrats.