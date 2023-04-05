Culture

Hollywood Speaks Out After Donald Trump's Arrest

By
Culture Donald Trump Indictment Twitter Social media

Celebrities have spoken out about Donald Trump's recent arrest, some slamming the ex-president, while others voiced their support.

Trump arrived in New York on Tuesday after a Manhattan grand jury issued an indictment against him on March 30. The unsealed documents detailed 34 counts of falsifying business records, which included invoices from his former attorney Michael Cohen, and various checks dating to 2017.

It is the first time a former U.S. president has faced criminal charges, though Trump denies any wrongdoing.

He spoke out against the charges once he returned to Mar-a-Lago in Florida, in what some noted was a "low energy" speech.

Donald Trump and celebrities inset
Main image, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 4, 2023. Inset, left, Caitlyn Jenner and inset, right, Jimmy Kimmel. Following Trumps's arrest on Tuesday, Jenner expressed her support for Trump while Kimmel mocked him. Joe Raedle / Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images / Twitter @caitlynjenner

Social media was rife with people commenting on Trump's plight, with his supporters raging and his opponents rejoicing.

Star Trek's George Takei gloated on Twitter, after sharing a news video detailing how Trump's net worth has plummeted as Truth Social, Trump's social networking site, had bombed.

"Aww, poor baby," Takei wrote with a laughing emoji.

TV star Yvette Nicole Brown celebrated and mocked the former president.

"Ain't it GRAND," she wrote on Twitter. "Gotta say it's *chef's kiss*…That he's been arrested in NEW YORK, the city he thought he OWNED! We are all laughing at you [Donald Trump]! & it isn't a sad day. It's a GLORIOUS day that proves NO ONE is above the law!"

Not all celebrities were celebrating though. Former Olympian-turned-reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner praised Trump, including a picture of them clasping hands in a tweet.

"The most resilient man in America. He never loses sight of what matters or what's at stake—The American People," she wrote.

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell replied directly to Jenner's tweet and wrote, "u r a disgrace as well."

Noting Trump's arrest on her own Twitter channel, O'Donnell marked the occasion with a screenshot, but also spoke out on her TikTok channel, mocking Trump's speech and his "cult members" in a three-minute video.

@rosie

♬ original sound - Rosie ODonnell

Former Superman actor Dean Cain didn't write anything himself on Trump's arrest but retweeted a number of pro-Trump tweets.

"These charges are literally just disagreements over bookkeeping. Complete farce. Was this really worth destroying the judicial system over?" journalist Tom Elliot wrote in a message retweeted by Cain.

British actor Laurence Fox tweeted that he stands with Trump, "All day. Every day," among other comments on the case.

Oscar-nominated actor James Woods, an outspoken Trump supporter, questioned if it was a political move not to allow live cameras in the courtroom.

"No public trial for a presidential candidate? So even the information stream will be strangled and thus controlled by one political party," he wrote.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel mocked Jared Kushner on Twitter, sharing a picture of him looking glum.

"When all your dads end up in jail," he wrote, commenting on the arrest of Kushner's father-in-law Trump, as well as his father, Charles Kushner, who went to jail for two years for illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion and witness tampering.

Singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton questioned if Trump's arrest made him a "thug," which received plenty of praise from her followers.

"Trump under arrest at New York criminal court. I just wanted to write it… UNDER ARREST IN NYC," Golden Globe-nominated actress Ellen Barkin wrote in a tweet.

Read more

Meghan McCain, former The View presenter and daughter of Republican John McCain, gave a warning to all those gloating about Trump's fate.

"You're all helping him. Martyring him. And probably re-electing him," she wrote.

Despite this, James Comey, former director of the FBI, who was fired by Trump in May 2017, wrote a tweet that seemed to celebrate Trump's arrest.

"Another good day," he wrote late on Tuesday.

TV journalist Megyn Kelly reacted furiously, retweeting Comey's statement, writing "Look at this classless little man."

Once he returned to Florida, Trump gave a 25-minute speech in Mar-a-Lago, calling his arrest part of a "witch hunt" by Democrats.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC