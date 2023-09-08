Funny

How Viral Sound Makes Your Cat Cuddle You Viewed by 22M: 'It Worked'

By
Funny Cats TikTok Pets Life

A cat owner has gone viral on social media after sharing with her followers a sound that she says makes your feline want to cuddle you every time they hear it.

In a post shared on TikTok in July under the username @el5ai5, the owner can be seen using the sound, which features a series of intense meows, on her cat. And the ginger furball called Koji seems to have a very positive reaction to it.

After hearing the sound that his owner was playing on loud speaker, Koji jumped on the bed out of nowhere and climbed up on top of her as if the cat were asking for some cuddles. The caption reads: "Someone said to use this sound if you want your cat to cuddle you." It is followed by: "I did this three times and he came to me every time."

sound that makes cat want to cuddle
A ginger tabby tucked up in a bed. A cat owner has shared a sound that she says makes your feline wants to cuddle with you. Getty Images

If your cat doesn't like cuddling, it's probably not because they don't like you. Maybe they want some personal space, or perhaps they haven't been socialized properly.

The East Valley Animal Hospital experts say that cats have always been known for being more independent than dogs. Some breeds are very physically affectionate, like ragdoll cats, while most others just like to keep to themselves.

"If your cat wasn't exposed to many humans as a kitten, she may not be used to people. After all, she's tiny, and humans still may look like giants to her. Some cats may also associate being picked up with negative experiences, such as having her nails trimmed or getting vaccinated," the East Valley website says.

Signs that your cat loves you include: nuzzling; head bunting; bringing gifts to you, like mice they have just hunted; and licking you, which is their way of taking care of you like they do with their kittens.

@el5ai5

i did this three times and he came to me everytime #catmom #orangecat

♬ original sound - j3frazier

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 22.9 million views and more than 2.6 million likes on the platform.

One user, ACraftyMonkey, commented: "Omg [oh my god] this is the first time a cat sound worked for me! Both cats are swarming me!" And Ye Olde Magickal Hag wrote: "I used this on my cat and he rolled his eyes at me. What does it mean???"

Ade posted: "My siamese walked up to my phone and meowed to the cat in the video and walked off." And Kaitlyn Perry added: "My dog came to cuddle instead while my cats just looked at me..."

Newsweek reached out to @el5ai5 for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

