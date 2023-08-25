How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jaguars Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars meet on Saturday in an all-Florida finale to their respective preseasons.

Jacksonville is one win away from its first undefeated preseason since 1997. Miami sits at 1-1 in exhibition play after defeating the Houston Texans, 28-3, in Week 2. Both teams are expected to play their starters—including starting quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence—for at least a chunk of the first half in Week 3.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel didn't reveal much, but said earlier this week that he will play his starters for more than one drive, but not the entire first half. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, however, could leave his top players in the game until halftime.

"I just think you practice and play just like you're getting ready for a regular season game and our starters need some time together on the field," Pederson said via the team's website. "They'll get that opportunity this week, and I'll monitor it. Right now, it's still full steam ahead."

Here's a look at what else you need to know ahead of this Week 3 preseason game.

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 19 in Houston. Wesley Hitt/Getty

TV, Streaming Information for Dolphins vs. Jaguars

The Dolphins and Jaguars face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday in Jacksonville.

The game will air on CBS47 in Jacksonville and CBS Miami for Dolphins fans. For any fans not in Florida, the game can be viewed on both teams' official apps. It can also be streamed on a variety of platforms, including NFL+.

Jaguars Developing Lawrence-Ridley Connection

The Jaguars acquired wide receiver Calvin Ridley in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons last year, but are just recently getting to see what he can do for them on the field.

Ridley, a second-team All-Pro in 2020, faced a gambling suspension and had to sit out the entire 2022 season. During training camp, Ridley and Lawrence have worked to try and develop their chemistry. The duo will get one more opportunity to do that in a game setting on Saturday before the regular season kicks off.

"I think me and Calvin are just clicking more and more every day," Lawrence said, according to the Florida Times-Union. "I think it's been really great, we got some great work in. I like the direction that we're heading in, just got to keep getting better every day."

Dolphins Reportedly Pursuing Jonathan Taylor

The third preseason game might not be the biggest story surrounding the Dolphins right now.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald previously reported that the Dolphins were interested in Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor after the All-Pro was granted permission to seek a trade. Jackson reported Thursday that Miami has made at least one offer to the Colts.

The Dolphins ranked 31st in the NFL in rushing attempts last season and 25th in rushing yards. Miami's leading rusher last season, Raheem Mostert, said earlier this week that he is not focused on any potential moves the Dolphins may make at the position.

"I'm not worried about another man coming in," Mostert told reporters on Tuesday. "I'm worried about perfecting my craft."

Betting Line, Over/Under for Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Caesars Sportsbooks lists the Jaguars as 6.5-point favorites over the Dolphins as of Friday morning. The over/under on the game is listed at 41 points.