'Heartwarming' Moment Husky Teaches Rescue Puppy How To Walk On Three Legs

Life could be tough for this two-month-old puppy who had to have his leg amputated, but thankfully he's got a foster brother who is more than willing to help him out.

Tiny Tim is a husky mix who was sadly attacked by another dog, leaving him with irreparable damage to one of his legs. Following the incident, Tiny Tim was taken in by Northern Reach Network, a non-profit organization that helps get stray and injured dogs into foster homes until a full-time adoption can be complete.

While Tiny Tim recovers from his injuries, he was filmed learning how to walk on three legs by his foster brother, Nemo, a seven-month-old husky mix. Erin Manahan, from Northern Reach Network, told Newsweek that "the reaction has been heartwarming" since the video was shared.

She said: "Tiny Tim is from a Northern Ontario community where there are no vets, so the owners put him on a plane to surrender to our rescue. His leg was broken in multiple places."

In the video, posted on TikTok (@northernreachnetwork) in August, Nemo is seen hopping on three legs in front of Tiny Tim, just to show the puppy how it's done. After "being taught to walk" by Nemo, Manahan said that Tiny Tim is adapting well to his new circumstances.

According to a report by Humane Canada, shelters across the country took in over 60,000 cats, and 21,000 dogs throughout 2021. Most dogs taken in by shelters were strays, accounting for almost 40 percent, while 30 percent of dogs were surrendered by their owners.

It's devastating to know that so many animals wind up in shelters awaiting a permanent home, but Humane Canada's report also suggests that almost 45 percent of dogs get adopted from shelters, and over 30 percent are returned to their original owners.

Although it has been wonderful to see Nemo and Tiny Tim develop a friendship so quickly, Manahan said that it's "a little frustrating" that animal overpopulation is still such a prevalent issue.

"People in Canada do not understand how much of an issue we have with overpopulation when it comes to animals," she told Newsweek. "It's a super cute video, but we rescue 1,200 dogs, and 500 cats a year from places that have no access to care for animals."

The video of Nemo teaching Tiny Tim to walk has melted many hearts online, as it's already been viewed over 122,000 times and received more than 5,000 likes in a matter of days.

One comment reads: "Oh my goodness, that's so amazingly sweet."

Another user wrote: "So cute and supportive and loving!"

The video has certainly left many people in awe, as one TikTok user said that it's "amazing how quickly dogs adapt to situations."

