If You Want an Electric Chevrolet Bolt, Buy One Before the End of the Year

The electric Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV, just six years old and surging in sales in the first quarter of 2023, has been marked for cancellation by General Motors.

"When the Chevrolet Bolt EV launched, it was a huge technical achievement and the first affordable EV, which set in motion GM's all-electric future," Chevrolet said in a statement.

"As the company continues to grow it's EV portfolio with the Ultium platform, and as construction continues at the Orion Township, Mich., assembly plant in preparation for battery electric truck production beginning in 2024, Chevrolet confirmed Bolt EV and EUV production will end late this year. Chevrolet will launch several new EVs later this year based on the Ultium platform in key segments, including the Silverado EV, Blazer EV and Equinox EV."

The Chevrolet Bolt was the second modern electric vehicle from General Motors, not counting the failed-to-launch GM EV1. Sales of the 2017 Bolt started in December of 2016. And it was the U.S. second best-selling plug-in vehicle in its first year behind the Tesla Model S.

The Bolt wasn't without its issues. In November of 2020 more than 50,000 were recalled due to a potential fire risk. Chevy issued software updates and told owners to limit their full charges to 90 percent. In August of 2021, right after the bigger Bolt EUV was announced, both EVs were recalled again with GM planning to replace the batteries in nearly 142,000 vehicles.

Despite that, the Bolt was a solid commuter with 200 horsepower and an EPA-estimated range of 259 miles on a full charge. The 6.3-inch longer Bolt EUV featured the same powertrain and battery with an estimated range of 247 miles.

The Orion Assembly plant where the Bolt and Bolt EUV is current produced received a $4 billion investment in 2022. It will start producing the Silverado EV at the location and will triple the current worker count of about 1,200 employees.

General Motors says the Bolt laid its foundation for EV success and expects to produce 70,000 examples of the EV and EUV this year. It also said that nearly 75 percent of Bolt EV owners came from non-GM vehicles, which is the highest rate of any of its company's vehicles. It also found that 80 percent of Bolt EV owners indicated they would buy another Chevy.

Replacing the Bolts will be Chevrolet's new crop of Ultium-powered EVs including the Chevy Blazer EV, available in the summer of 2023. The Chevy Equinox EV will offer limited availability in fall of 2023 and the Silverado EV pickup in summer of 2024.