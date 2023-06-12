Internet Applauds Hilarious Dog Winning His 'Nightly Argument' at Bedtime

We all want comfort for our pets, but it seems like sometimes our pets don't care about our comfort at all! A German shorthaired pointer has gone viral on social media after winning an argument with his owner about who takes the big bed.

In the video, shared on TikTok earlier in June by the dog's owner, under the username Wyattthegsp, the dog, Wyatt, can be seen lying down on his owners' bed, next to his mom who's filming from the other side.

As his dad tries to negotiate to get his side of the bed back, Wyatt won't take any of it, and pushes back, forcing him to give up and abandon every hope for the night. The man can be heard saying: "Can you move, please? Where am I supposed to sleep?"

Stock image of a dog sleeping on its owner's bed.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "Nightly argument between the dog and my husband." Followed by: "Wyatt: 1 Husband: 0."

According to research from the American Kennel Club, 45 percent of pet owners share their beds or bedroom with their pets.

VCA Animal Hospitals points out that dogs carry certain intestinal parasites, fleas, and ticks that cause human illnesses, so sleeping with a dog increases human exposure to these parasites and vector-borne diseases. People who are very young, very old, or immune-compromised people are particularly at risk of infection.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 3.3 million views and 364,100 likes.

One user, Debra Ragland, commented: "yes it's cute BUT no..." And Shannon said: "Aww he's cobbing you. That's a sign of great affection." mflores1479 added: "The couch Mother Fluffer.' - Wyatt." And Lynn Venditti joked: "he loves his dad .....to sleep somewhere else."

Alissa wrote: "Wyatt said 'this looks like a you problem.'" And Kaitlyn said: "As soon as my husband gets up for any reason the dog immediately gets on his spot & his head is on the pillow."

Another user, Cassie Chlon, commented: "That's me every night with a Great Dane. It's just him and I in a Cali king bed and he still gets the whole bed somehow." And Andrea Warfel said: "I mean he did move a few times and technically dad didn't say where Wyatt needed to move."

Camping Adventures wrote: "If mom says 'Up ya go Wyatt.' He moves, doesn't he? My dog did the same." And Mizz Casey added: "We have this discussion every night in our house too."

