Funny

Internet Applauds Hilarious Dog Winning His 'Nightly Argument' at Bedtime

By
Funny Dogs Sleeping TikTok Life

We all want comfort for our pets, but it seems like sometimes our pets don't care about our comfort at all! A German shorthaired pointer has gone viral on social media after winning an argument with his owner about who takes the big bed.

In the video, shared on TikTok earlier in June by the dog's owner, under the username Wyattthegsp, the dog, Wyatt, can be seen lying down on his owners' bed, next to his mom who's filming from the other side.

As his dad tries to negotiate to get his side of the bed back, Wyatt won't take any of it, and pushes back, forcing him to give up and abandon every hope for the night. The man can be heard saying: "Can you move, please? Where am I supposed to sleep?"

dog taking dad's bed goes viral
Stock image of a dog sleeping on its owner's bed. A dog called Wyatt has gone viral after winning an argument with his dad over who gets to sleep in the big bed. Getty Images

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "Nightly argument between the dog and my husband." Followed by: "Wyatt: 1 Husband: 0."

According to research from the American Kennel Club, 45 percent of pet owners share their beds or bedroom with their pets.

VCA Animal Hospitals points out that dogs carry certain intestinal parasites, fleas, and ticks that cause human illnesses, so sleeping with a dog increases human exposure to these parasites and vector-borne diseases. People who are very young, very old, or immune-compromised people are particularly at risk of infection.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 3.3 million views and 364,100 likes.

@wyattthegsp

Wyatt: 1 Husband: 0 #fyp #foryoupage #dogsoftiktok

♬ original sound - Wyatt

One user, Debra Ragland, commented: "yes it's cute BUT no..." And Shannon said: "Aww he's cobbing you. That's a sign of great affection." mflores1479 added: "The couch Mother Fluffer.' - Wyatt." And Lynn Venditti joked: "he loves his dad .....to sleep somewhere else."

Alissa wrote: "Wyatt said 'this looks like a you problem.'" And Kaitlyn said: "As soon as my husband gets up for any reason the dog immediately gets on his spot & his head is on the pillow."

Another user, Cassie Chlon, commented: "That's me every night with a Great Dane. It's just him and I in a Cali king bed and he still gets the whole bed somehow." And Andrea Warfel said: "I mean he did move a few times and technically dad didn't say where Wyatt needed to move."

Camping Adventures wrote: "If mom says 'Up ya go Wyatt.' He moves, doesn't he? My dog did the same." And Mizz Casey added: "We have this discussion every night in our house too."

Newsweek reached out to Wyattthegsp for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC