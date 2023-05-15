Internet Obsessed With Cat's Bestie, the Window Cleaner: 'I'd Marry Him'

A video of a cat befriending a charismatic window cleaner, while he was hanging from the apartment's window, has delighted audiences across the internet.

The newly-viral TikTok clip captures the moment when the black and white cat notices the window cleaner working nearby his scratching post, and starts enthusiastically pawing at the window to grab his attention.

Although focused on cleaning the large window, the window cleaner finds a moment to laugh along at the cat's antics.

"My cat made a friend, just wait for it," reads a caption across the video, which can be seen here.

Why Should You Adopt a Cat?

Pets are known to be tried and tested mood boosters, so it comes as no surprise that millions of viewers were able to get a good chuckle out of the cat and the window cleaner's unpredictable friendship. There are dozens of benefits to owning a cat, the main one being that they can have a significant positive impact on their owner's mental health.

"Owning a cat can be very rewarding," writes the Maryland-based Catonsville Cat Clinic on its website.

"In fact, according to studies, watching cat videos is enough to boost your energy. They can be affectionate, and a simple purring or curling next to you can create positive emotions and calming effects. There certainly are psychological benefits of owning a cat," the veterinary center adds.

A stock image of a tabby cat sitting on a windowsill. The viral TikTok video captures the moment when Adrienne Lauren's cat formed a surprising friendship with her window cleaner. The internet was stunned by the window cleaner's good looks. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?



Since it was shared to the social media platform on April 21 by @ItsAdrienneLauren, the TikTok post has been viewed by more than 2 million users and liked over 348,000 times. Over 730 TikTok users have flooded the comments section below the post, expressing their amusement at the funny clip while gushing over the "cat's new bestie's" surprisingly good looks.

"So when are you going on a date with the window washer," one user wrote jokingly, about the male window cleaner's youthful and smiley appearance.

"[I] was not prepared for the cleaner's face reveal," another user added.

A third user commented: "Aww, window washer is such a good guy for indulging kitty."

"My attention shifted off the cute cat quick," shared another user, again referring to the window cleaner's stereotypically attractive appearance.

"The way I'd marry him on the spot," another user said.

The cat's owner who doubles up as the videos creator is Adrienne Lauren, an actress who looks to be based in the U.S. Her TikTok account has over 4,000 followers, and is comprised mainly of videos of herself, with the occasional funny clip about her cats.

Newsweek reached out to @ItsAdrienneLauren for comment via Instagram.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.