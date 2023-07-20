Internet Obsessed With Purebred Labrador Who Was Born With 'Unique' Tail

A chocolate Labrador has got tails wagging online after his very unusual feature was revealed on TikTok, but this one, while unusual, certainly doesn't stop him from causing mischief and having fun.

A video of Bo has gone viral on TikTok, and it's not because of his cheeky antics or adorable smile, but rather his rather unique curly tail. Bo's owners said in the video that his tail started to look a bit different from the age of three months, which is when the curl began to show, and since then it's continued to become more apparent.

Bo is now a viral sensation, as his owners, from Santa Rosa, California, continue to document the life of "curly tailed Bo" on his own TikTok account (@curlytailedlab). The video, which revealed his unusual tail was posted on July 6, and it has already been viewed more than 824,000 times and received 70,000 likes.

A stock image of a chocolate Labrador looking happily at the camera. Bo's curly tail has made him a viral sensation since his owner's shared his story on TikTok. Kathryn Farley/Getty Images

While Bo's unusual tail curls round at the end, most Labradors have a thick, straight tail. The American Kennel Club (AKC) explains that as Labradors were bred for working in and around water, their powerful tail is typically used as a rudder and propellor to help them swim. Due to the strength that the Lab's tail can develop, it's also sometimes referred to as an otter's tail, highlighting how comfortable they are in the water.

Regardless of having a straight tail or curly, Labradors are among the nation's favorite dog breeds, according to the AKC annual survey. For a long time, Labrador retrievers held the top spot, before being knocked off that pedestal in 2022 by the regal French bulldog.

The viral TikTok video explains that Bo is a purebred Labrador retriever, and his new owners have even met his parents, who don't have curly tails. So, the origin of Bo's unique tail has baffled everyone, but his owners add that "there's really nothing different" about him.

Much of his behavior is very typical of your average Labrador, including diving into swimming pools whenever he gets the chance, but his tail simply "makes [him] unique."

The sweet post has accumulated more than 300 comments at the time of writing, with many TikTok users sharing accounts of their own dogs with curly tails.

One comment reads: "I think it's adorable, as long as he's healthy and it doesn't mean back problems later."

Another person wrote: "Omg! I thought I was the only one. I have a chocolate Lab named Beau, and he has a curly tail too."

