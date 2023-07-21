James Barber's Last Words Before Alabama Execution

James Barber died by lethal injection at a South Alabama prison on Friday in the first execution carried out in the state this year after it halted executions last November. He was 64 years old.

Barber was pronounced dead at 1:56 A.M. Friday local time according to a report by the Associated Press.

He was sentenced to death for the 2001 murder of 75-year-old Dorothy Epps. Prosecutors had said Barber was a handyman who knew Epps' daughter. He confessed to killing Epps with a claw hammer and fleeing the scene with her purse.

Jurors voted 11-1 to recommend a death sentence, which a judge imposed, according to the AP report.

When asked if he had any last words, Barber told his family that he loved them and apologized to Epps' family

"I want to tell the Epps family I love them. I'm sorry for what happened. No words would fit how I feel," he said.

Barber also said he wanted to tell Alabama Governor Kay Ivey "and the people in this room that I forgive you for what you are about to do."

The U.S. Supreme Court had denied Barber's application for a stay of execution, according to investigative journalist Lee Hedgepeth

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied James Barber's application for a stay of execution. The court's 3 liberal justices dissented, saying the court shouldn't allow Alabama to let James Barber be its "guinea pig." Updates from Holman here: https://t.co/NWp3V6EipW pic.twitter.com/KVnRrCcJQ3 — Lee Hedgepeth (@lee_hedgepeth) July 21, 2023

Sharing an image of the court document on his Twitter page on Thursday evening and explaining that the court had refused the stay of execution, Hedgepeth wrote: "The court's 3 liberal justices dissented, saying the court shouldn't allow Alabama to let James Barber be its 'guinea pig.'"

