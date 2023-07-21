News

James Barber's Last Words Before Alabama Execution

By
News Execution Alabama

James Barber died by lethal injection at a South Alabama prison on Friday in the first execution carried out in the state this year after it halted executions last November. He was 64 years old.

Barber was pronounced dead at 1:56 A.M. Friday local time according to a report by the Associated Press.

He was sentenced to death for the 2001 murder of 75-year-old Dorothy Epps. Prosecutors had said Barber was a handyman who knew Epps' daughter. He confessed to killing Epps with a claw hammer and fleeing the scene with her purse.

Jurors voted 11-1 to recommend a death sentence, which a judge imposed, according to the AP report.

James Barber
James Barber was executed in Alabama on Friday. He was sentenced to death for the 2001 murder of 75-year-old Dorothy Epps. Alabama Department of Corrections

When asked if he had any last words, Barber told his family that he loved them and apologized to Epps' family

"I want to tell the Epps family I love them. I'm sorry for what happened. No words would fit how I feel," he said.

Barber also said he wanted to tell Alabama Governor Kay Ivey "and the people in this room that I forgive you for what you are about to do."

The U.S. Supreme Court had denied Barber's application for a stay of execution, according to investigative journalist Lee Hedgepeth

Sharing an image of the court document on his Twitter page on Thursday evening and explaining that the court had refused the stay of execution, Hedgepeth wrote: "The court's 3 liberal justices dissented, saying the court shouldn't allow Alabama to let James Barber be its 'guinea pig.'"

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 28
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 28
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC