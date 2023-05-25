Jenna Jameson, Jessi Lawless Share Wedding Photos—'Forever Isn't Enough'

Jenna Jameson and her partner, Jessi Lawless, have shared wedding-themed photos on their respective Instagram accounts, almost four months after publicly confirming their romance.

On February 1, barber and influencer Lawless, 40, posted a clip on TikTok of herself lying beside former adult film star Jameson, 49, as she made the official announcement that the two were in a relationship.

"Well, guys, I guess something this hot don't stay on the shelf too long, 'cause I got a girlfriend, baby!" Lawless said in her signature high-energy style. "I'm dating Jenna Jameson!"

As Lawless zoomed in the camera on Jameson during the seconds-long clip, the former Playboy model was seen playfully covering her face. The video was posted more than two months after the pair sparked speculation of a romance.

Jenna Jameson is pictured on September 11, 2015 in Borehamwood, England. Jameson and her partner, Jessi Lawless, have shared wedding photos on their respective Instagram accounts, almost four months after confirming their romance. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Lawless and Jameson appeared to show that their relationship has been taken to the next level on Wednesday, when they shared wedding photos on Instagram.

Jameson posted a black and white photo that showed her wearing a white wedding gown as Lawless lifted her in the air. The pair posed beside a green Lamborghini, which was parked in the Nevada desert surrounding Jameson's native Las Vegas.

"Peas and carrots. @jessi_lawless," Jameson captioned the post.

"Forever isn't enough," Lawless wrote in the comments section, to which Jameson responded: "I'll love you in every lifetime."

On her alternative Instagram account, launched last year amid technical issues with her primary page, Jameson posted another wedding photo. The image showed Jameson and Lawless standing close to one another at the entrance to a chapel.

Jameson opted to forgo words for her caption, simply adding a red heart emoji.

For her part, Lawless shared a color photo herself holding Jameson in the air. The image showed that Lawless wore a black suit with a baseball cap and sunglasses.

Matching her caption with the luxury sports car that sat in the background of the photo, Lawless added a green heart emoji as her caption.

While neither of the women confirmed whether they are married, Jameson reposted a number of messages congratulating the couple on their purported union on her Instagram Stories.

Newsweek has reached out to representatives of Jameson and Lawless via email for comment.

Jameson was previously in a relationship with former longtime fiancé Lior Bitton. The exes share a 6-year-old daughter, called Batel Lu. Jameson also shares twin sons, who were born in 2009, with UFC icon Tito Ortiz, from whom she split in 2013.

Model Jameson has previously been married twice. She exchanged nuptials with fellow adult film star and porn studio Wicked Pictures director Brad Armstrong in December 1996. Her union with Armstrong lasted just 10 weeks.

Despite her informal separation from Armstrong in March 1997, Jameson continued to work with her ex, due to contractual obligations with Wicked Pictures. The two didn't legally separate and divorce until 2001.

She then tied the knot with adult film star Jay Grdina, who performed under the name Justin Sterling, in 2003. They went their separate ways in the summer of 2006.

Jameson kicked off speculation of a romance with Lawless in November, when she shared a photo showing her tattooed arms resting against those of another.

In another post that month, Jameson shared an image that showed her tattooed arm resting against Lawless' face and neck, writing: "She's the one #mypringle."

The posts sparked an onslaught of questions from some fans about the nature of Jameson's relationship with Lawless. Many others appeared to assume it was romantic and congratulated the star.

At the time, Lawless wrote on her Instagram account: "Y'all chill out I'm still single as a pringle." She added that she had been through a "brutal" breakup. "I'm healing. @jennacantlose is just helping me heal," she posted.

In recent months, Lawless has relocated from Florida to Nevada. Jameson, who has been living with an as-yet-undiagnosed illness since January 2022, had previously been based in Hawaii.