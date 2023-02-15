Jenna Jameson Slams New Documentary About Her Career: 'I Was Not Contacted'

Jenna Jameson has slammed a new Vice TV documentary about her career, insisting that she was not contacted about it.

The former adult film star's working life was covered on an episode of Sex Before the Internet titled "Something Wicked," a reference to Jameson's rise in the business while signed to California-based pornographic movie studio Wicked Pictures.

During her career, Jameson became one of the most successful and highest-paid adult film stars. She later crossed over into the mainstream, appearing in the video for Eminem's 2001 hit "Without Me" and a 2001 episode of the Family Guy cartoon series.

News producer and film director Dan Przygoda said on Twitter in the hours before the documentary aired Tuesday that it features interviews with adult film stars Silvia Saige and Brittany Andrews, as well as comedian Nikki Glaser.

"The [episode] asks the question: 'Did Wicked Pictures make Jenna Jameson or did Jenna Jameson make Wicked Pictures?'" Przygoda tweeted.

The trailer caught the attention of Jameson, who appeared to be particularly amused by her former publicist Joy King's comment in the trailer that "without Wicked Pictures, Jenna would have been just another porn star."

"Makes me laugh how everyone wants to take credit for my success," Jameson wrote on Instagram after sharing footage of the trailer.

In a follow-up video, Jameson said: "I'm getting a huge amount of questions about whether or not I was involved in it, and no, I was not contacted in any way whatsoever about my side. There shouldn't even be sides. So strange.

"Anyway, it's gonna be funny watching everybody take credit for all the hard work I did. I think the funniest part of the commercial was when Joy King, who was my publicist at Wicked Pictures, said that without Wicked there would be no Jenna. Well, they had many contract girls prior to me, so that doesn't really add up."

"I put a huge amount of work into cultivating who I was," she went on. "I worked from a very young age and came from absolutely nothing. And yeah, a lot of people helped with things, but I attribute my success to my hard work.

"I hope everybody checks it out and takes it with a grain of salt because they did not contact me when it came to shooting this," Jameson said.

The former Playboy model, who is recovering from an undiagnosed chronic illness, admitted that she was "a little nervous about this documentary, because any time they don't contact you about it and have your input, you know it's going to be a little salacious. So yeah, I love that for me. Just a little bit more stress."

Jameson added that the producers of the documentary "are not compensating me in any way. And yes, that's legal. There's a lot of unauthorized biographies done about a lot of different people. So, you know, they're going to build a story. Hopefully, some truth gets told."

She later said, "I feel pretty unaffected, to be honest. I'm really focused on my health and getting better."

She did praise her fans for "going over to Vice TV and reading them—just reading them for filth—and I'm here for it. I'm here for it, girl."

In the end, it appears that Jameson has little to fear, as the episode did not turn out to be as salacious as she had anticipated, though she remained unimpressed.

"I feel like a lot of my career was a little bit glossed over, but that's good, great and fine," she said on Instagram after watching the episode. "I don't really care. That's all I really have to say about it. I really think it could have been better."

"Great job not even mentioning Club Jenna," Jameson's recently confirmed girlfriend Jessi Lawless was heard yelling off camera. She was referring to Jameson's multimedia adult entertainment company.

"I love her," Jameson said with a laugh as the video came to an end.

Jameson appeared in her first pornographic film in 1994 and signed an exclusive contract with Wicked Pictures the following year. She exchanged nuptials with fellow adult film star and Wicked Pictures director Brad Armstrong in December 1996. The union lasted just 10 weeks.

Despite her informal separation from Armstrong in March 1997, Jameson continued to work with her ex because of contractual obligations with Wicked Pictures. The two didn't legally separate and divorce until 2001.

In the late 1990s, Jameson embarked on a romance with adult film star Jay Grdina, who performed under the name Justin Sterling. From 1998 until Jameson's 2008 retirement from the industry, Grdina was her only male sex partner on screen.

Jameson and Grdina were engaged in December 2000 and tied the knot in June 2003. They went their separate ways in the summer of 2006.