Jennifer Lopez Accused of Lying About VMAs Kiss—'It's Giving Delusional'

Jennifer Lopez has been slammed for saying she was supposed to be part of the infamous MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) performance where Madonna made out with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

The "Material Girl" locked lips with the former Mouseketeers at the 2003 VMAs as they paid homage in white lingerie reminiscent of the iconic wedding dress Madonna wore in the "Like A Virgin" video.

Now, almost 20 years after the headline-making moment, Lopez has said it was her, and not Aguilera, who was supposed to be on stage that night.

"I was filming a movie in Canada, and we had met—me, [Madonna] and Britney—to do it at her home. And then, I just couldn't get off the film, and so, we couldn't do it," Lopez told E! News.

"We had talked about it. I love Madonna. I'm a huge fan. I always have been."

She added: "So I guess they got somebody else to do it, Christina Aguilera, I think, to do it? And I didn't wind up doing it."

Lopez also said "Like A Virgin" was her go-to karaoke song, but music fans were not buying the story.

"I don't think it's nice of her to now make it look like Xtina was the second option," commented one person on Instagram.

Another added: "I'm gunna need someone to co-sign this because ... it's giving delusional."

Lopez made the comments while promoting her new film Shotgun Wedding, but in November 2022, she revealed she will be making a comeback to music in 2023.

She will release This Is Me ... Now, a 13-track record, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of her third studio album, This Is Me... Then. It was released in 2002, at the time when she first started dating actor Ben Affleck.

The pair were together in the early 2000s and were briefly engaged before ending their high-profile romance. Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship in 2021 and finally got married in 2022.

It is Lopez's first album release since 2014's A.K.A, and a look at the track list suggests the new record will be an ode to her husband.

Entitled "Dear Ben Pt. ll", the new song is a follow-up to "Dear Ben" on This Is Me... Then.

Other songs that could refer to her new marriage include "To Be Yours", "Mad in Love", "Greatest Love Story Never Told" and "Not. Going. Anywhere."

The song "This Time Around" could be a reference to their second shot at love, and "Midnight Trip to Vegas" is likely to be about their July 16, 2022 elopement to Las Vegas.

Lopez and Affleck later held a formal wedding ceremony at his estate in Georgia on August 20.