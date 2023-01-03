What Is Jeremy Renner's Net Worth in 2023?

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner has built his fortune, not just by starring in some of the highest grossing films of all time, but also by indulging in a lucrative hobby.

Renner, 51, made headlines this week when he was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries while plowing snow at his Lake Tahoe home in Nevada on New Year's Day.

The Hawkeye actor, 51, was in a "critical but stable condition" at a Reno area hospital, according to his representatives.

The Washoe County Sheriff attended the scene of a one-person "traumatic injury" at about 9 a.m. on Sunday January 1.

Well-wishes have poured in for the Hollywood star who worked as a make-up artist at the Lancôme counter in a California shopping mall as he tried to get his career off the ground in the mid-1990s. He is now estimated to be worth about $80 million.

Renner worked in theater and landed bit parts on shows such as CSI but it wasn't until his Oscar nominated performance in Hurt Locker that he caught the attention of Hollywood.

Since then he has starred as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in Marvel's Avengers films and the Disney+ show named after his bow and arrow-wielding character.

It is believed he made a total of $21 million for the three Avengers films he has starred in, a figure that does not include any box office bonuses, according to Parade.

Renner likely made at least $15 million for starring in Hawkeye on Disney+ and outside of those roles has an annual salary of about $6 million.

The actor reportedly earns at least $1 million per episode of the Paramount+ series, Mayor of Kingstown, which is set to start its sophomore season on January 15.

One lucrative revenue stream for the actor comes from his passion for flipping houses.

Renner runs his own house-flipping business after renovating his first home in 2002, which he bought for $659,000 and sold months later for $900,000, according to Men's Journal.

One of his biggest-ever house flips came in 2013 when he and business partner Kristoffer Winters bought a 10,000-square-foot art deco mansion near Beverly Hills for $7 million and then sold it for $24 million.

Renner's six acre property near Lake Tahoe, which he bought about eight years ago, is home to many of his 200-strong vehicle collection, including 30 firetrucks.

The volunteer firefighter bought many of them during COVID quarantine in case they were needed to fight fires in his home area.

"I'm using fire trucks for defensible space and for protecting my neighborhood, all the people up there," Renner told Men's Health.

"I had 30 fire trucks a hundred feet from a hydrant. Not because they're there to firefight, but they all potentially could."