Jeremy Renner's Instagram Post Sheds Light on Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner showed himself driving a snow plow outside his Lake Tahoe home just days before he was critically injured in one on New Year's Day.

The two-times Oscar-nominated actor, 51, was said to be in a "critical but stable condition" after he was airlifted to a Reno area hospital on Sunday, January 1.

The Washoe County Sheriff's office confirmed it had responded to an one-person "traumatic injury" at about 9 a.m on New Year's Day. It said the Major Accident Investigation Team was looking into the cause of the incident.

Renner's spokesperson said he was in a "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He has lived on the Nevada ranch for about eight years and had been keeping fans up to date with his attempts to counter the snowfall on the property.

On his Instagram Highlights, he showed Christmas preparations near Lake Tahoe, including the local community watching Santa and his reindeer taking off to deliver presents in a red sled over the lake.

Renner also showed him driving a big snow plow way past his home and wrote in the caption, "pave new paths, holiday adventures." He then shared another angle of the plow and asked his fans, "who's excited for the holidays."

Then on his Twitter account, Renner posted a photo of a sedan car completely submerged in snow.

"Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke," he wrote on Twitter.

His final snow-related post came a week before he was rushed to hospital where he revealed he was making a hill for his family to sled on.

"Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids," Renner wrote on Instagram and added red love heart emojis.

The Hawkeye actor is dad to Ava Berlin, nine, with his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco.

His six-acre property with a stone and timber cabin is near the Mt. Rose ski resort and he said he loved living in the area.

"I love it, man. This community reminds me of where I grew up... It reminds me of family, of home," he told the Reno Gazette Journal in 2019.

"There's no traffic, clean air, clean water, friendly, smiling faces here. I think it's a majestic place."

The Lake Tahoe area was warned of "heavy snow" over the weekend by the federal National Weather Service (NWS), with highways to the area closed as locals prepared for an estimated eight feet of snow.

On New Year's Day, more than 35,000 people in the area were without power after the winter storms, according local news station, Kolo 8.

Washoe County Emergency Management opened a shelter at the Reno-Sparks convention center for residents who were still without power.