Jeremy Renner's Terrifying 911 Call in Full—'He's Been Crushed'

Jeremy Renner is now out of hospital after a terrifying accident where he was "crushed" by his snowcat left him in a critical condition.

He's previously shared social media pictures and videos showing the severity of his condition, but the initial 911 call has now been released, detailing how serious the incident was.

Renner was rushed to hospital on New Year's Day after an accident while plowing snow at his Lake Tahoe home. He underwent surgery and two days later, shared an update on his Instagram page, informing his fans that he was on the mend. On Tuesday, the actor was released from hospital as he said he was excited to watch the new episode of his show, Mayor of Kingstown, at home with his family.

In the immediate moments after Renner was left seriously injured, his neighbor called 911 to get help. The call lasted nearly 22 minutes in total as the paramedics made their way to save the Marvel actor. Faint groans and moans, presumably coming from Renner, can be heard consistently throughout the call.

Snippets of the audio have been shared by Entertainment Tonight and TMZ.

Here's the transcript of the most notable parts of that call:

Caller: Stay still, stay still.

911 Operator: I need the address of the emergency please.

Caller: I told you.

911 Operator: I just have to verify it. What is the phone number you are calling from?

Caller: Immediately. Someone's been run over by a snowcat. Hurry.

911 Operator: Ok, what is the phone number you're calling from, just in case we get disconnected... Ok, tell me exactly what happened?

Caller: I don't know. Someone's in front of my house, on the ground, they got run over by a snowcat. He's been crushed.

911 Operator: Ok.

Caller: Send paramedics, ambulance.

911 Operator: Everyone is on the way right now.

Caller: Listen to me. We might want to get a life flight out here immediately.

911 Operator: Ok, give me one second ok?

****

911 Operator: Is he awake?

Caller: Barely.

****

Caller: Yeah there's a lot of blood over here so you gotta get someone over here, immediately.

911 Operator: Where is he bleeding from?

Caller: I don't know. I can't tell. Woah easy, easy, easy.

****

911 Operator: Ok, does it look like the bleeding is under control on his head?

Groans can be heard.

Caller: Ok, he says he's got ribs issues, on his right side... Yeah he got crushed up on his right side... His ribs are broken.

911 Operator: Like his right chest?

Caller: Yeah his right chest and upper torso. His ribs look like they may be crushed. He's got a head wound as well... Just keep this on you.

****

Caller: Can you give me an ETA?

911 Operator: Give me one second here. It's hard to give an ETA just because the snow on the mountain. I don't know how quick they're able to go. Umm...

Caller: His breath is getting shorter so please.

****

Caller: You're gonna be alright, brother. This is just pain here so deal with that and you'll be alright.... We'll get you out of here. Hang in there, brother.

****

911 Operator: How's he doing?

Caller: Shallow breath. A lot of pain. He's conscious. We've got him covered in blankets. His head's covered... And he's drifting off.

911 Operator: Is he kind of starting to drift off into sleep?

Caller: Yeah... Stay awake.

****

911 Operator: They're coming down right now it looks like. Yeah, that's them waving now.

Caller: Alright, thank you very much.