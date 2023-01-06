What Jeremy Renner Has Said About His Snow Plow Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner has begun interacting with fans and giving updates on his condition after a frightening accident.

On January 1, it was reported that the Hawkeye star, 51, was in a critical condition in hospital after an accident while plowing snow at his Lake Tahoe home.

Renner was airlifted to a Reno area hospital after suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" while attempting to clear snow from his driveway, per his representatives, and he has since undergone surgery.

In a statement shared with People on Monday, January 2, Renner's reps said: "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023.

"He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

Following his surgery, Renner has started posting glimpses of the extent of his injuries on his social media accounts, as well as giving updates on his recovery.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about what Marvel favorite Renner has said about his snow plow accident.

'I'm Too Messed Up'

In his first social media message post-accident, Renner thanked fans for their support and admitted that he was struggling to share things online in his state at that time.

"Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote on his Instagram page alongside a prayer emoji, adding: "I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

The message was posted as a caption to a selfie of Renner in his hospital bed where some of his injuries are visible on the left side of his face.

He is also wearing a tube attached to his nose, likely for supplemental oxygen.

'Not So Great'

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

On January 5, Renner gave fans a further update, revealing that he was having a "not so great" day in the intensive care unit and that he was relying on his sister and mother to cheer him up.

"A 'not [so] great' ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama," he posted on Twitter alongside a red love heart emoji. He added: "Thank you sooooo much."

In the sweet clip, Renner's sister can be seen massaging his head and joking that he looks "so sexy" in his hospital gear.

She can also be heard saying: "Literally, look at all that blood," as their mom looks on.

Renner, who is wearing a shower cap in the clip, then reveals that he has had his first wash in "a week or so."

"Gross!" he jokingly declares as voices can be heard laughing in the background.

The Hurt Locker actor bought the six-acre northern Nevada ranch where the accident happened around eight years ago.

Leading up to the incident, Renner had posted photos on social media of snowfall outside his property describing it as "no joke," with one snap even showing a sedan car completely covered in snow.

Renner, who has a nine-year-old daughter, Ava, with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, has received an outpouring of support from a number of his co-stars and other names in Hollywood since the news of his injuries broke.

Mark Ruffalo, who has starred as Hulk opposite Renner in a number of Marvel movies, wrote on his Instagram stories: "Prayers up for our brother [Jeremy Renner] on a full and speedy recovery."

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn posted on Twitter: "My heart is with [Jeremy Renner]," alongside the prayer hands emoji.

Renner's colleagues from his Paramount+ show Mayor of Kingstown, which is returning for its second season on January 15, also sent their best.

"Sending every positive thought to my brother in arms [Jeremy Renner] and his family," wrote the co-creator of the show, Hugh Dillon, on Twitter.

Actor Rob Kirkland, who plays Captain Walter on Mayor of Kingstown, posted a number of messages for Renner. "Continued prayers to our brother [Jeremy Renner] and his family. Jeremy's a good dude, a strong dude, he's pulling through," Kirkland wrote.

Other notable actors from Hollywood also sent their best to Renner, including comedian and actor Josh Gad, who wrote: "My god, praying for [Jeremy Renner] and his family."