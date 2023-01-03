Jeremy Renner's Photo From Hospital Bed Prompts Love From Marvel Co-Stars

Jeremy Renner's Marvel co-stars are showing love for their colleague after the actor shared his first photo since suffering serious injuries in a snowplowing accident.

Renner, who portrays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" on Sunday while attempting to clear snow from the driveway of his home in Reno, Nevada, according to his representatives. He has since undergone at least two surgeries and remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

A photo showing Renner recovering in a hospital was posted to his official Instagram account Tuesday evening. The photo shows the actor wearing his glasses and looking into the camera while lying in a hospital bed. He appears to be alert, while an injury to the left side of his face is visible and a tube is attached to his nose, likely for supplemental oxygen.

"Thank you all for your kind words," the 51-year-old actor wrote alongside the photo and a praying hands emoji. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Actors and behind-the-scenes figures from MCU and beyond quickly responded to the post with messages of support.

"Tough as nails. Love you buddy," Captain America star Chris Evans wrote while sharing a heart emoji.

"Continued prayers your way brutha," wrote Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, who also shared a heart emoji.

"Speedy recovery buddy," Thor star Chris Hemsworth wrote. "Sending love your way!"

"My brother I love you," Taika Waititi, writer and director of Thor: Love and Thunder, wrote alongside a heart emoji.

"Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery," wrote brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, MCU directors, while sharing a heart emoji.

Others who expressed support for Renner in response to the post sharing the photo included actors Orlando Bloom, Kate Beckinsale, Isla Fisher, Tasha Smith and Tony Dalton.

The official account of Mayor of Kingstown, the Paramount+ drama series that Renner stars in, also responded by wishing the actor a "speedy recovery."

Celebrities including Renner's co-stars previously paid tribute to their colleague after news of his accident first broke.

"Prayers up for our brother on a full and speedy recovery," Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the MCU, wrote on his Instagram stories.

"Continued prayers to our brother [Jeremy Renner] and his family," tweeted actor Rob Kirkland, Renner's Mayor of Kingstown co-star. "Jeremy's a good dude, a strong dude, he's pulling through."

(UPDATE) Continued prayers to our brother @JeremyRenner and his family. Jeremy’s a good dude, a strong dude, he’s pulling through🙏🏾♥️ @DEADLINE https://t.co/iuARzo7QbW — Rob Kirkland (@ThatRobKirkland) January 3, 2023

"My heart is with [Jeremy Renner]," Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn tweeted alongside a praying hands emoji.

My heart is with @JeremyRenner. 🙏 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 2, 2023

In the weeks before his accident, Renner shared images to Instagram and Twitter that highlighted the heavy snowfall near his home in Reno, an area that continues to be battered by winter storms.

"Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke," he tweeted in December, sharing a photo of a vehicle submerged in snow.

Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal on Monday that Renner had been attempting to help "someone stranded in the snow" with his plow when the accident happened.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said that there were no indications of foul play and described the incident as a "tragic accident" in comments to reporters, according to the Associated Press.

Newsweek has reached out to Renner's publicist for comment.