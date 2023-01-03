Celebrities Share Well-Wishes for Jeremy Renner After Snow Plow Accident

As Jeremy Renner recovers from his snow plow accident, celebrities have been posting messages of support for the Marvel star on social media.

His superhero co-star Mark Ruffalo has expressed his well-wishes while other actors and journalists have also reached out.

Renner, 51, suffered a "traumatic" injury on New Year's Day whilst plowing snow at his Lake Tahoe home. The two-time Oscar-nominee is said to be in a "critical but stable condition" after he was airlifted to a Reno area hospital on Sunday, January 1. Renner is now out of surgery but remains in a critical condition, his publicist confirmed.

"Prayers up for our brother [Jeremy Renner] on a full and speedy recovery," Hulk-actor Ruffalo wrote on his Instagram stories. The two are long-time colleagues and have appeared in a number of Marvel movies together after joining the Avengers franchise in Phase 1 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"My heart is with [Jeremy Renner]," wrote Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, including the prayer hands emoji in his tweet.

Renner's other colleagues from his Paramount+ show Mayor of Kingstown also sent their best.

"Sending every positive thought to my brother in arms [Jeremy Renner] and his family," wrote the co-creator of the show, Hugh Dillon, on Twitter. Actor Rob Kirkland, who plays Captain Walter on Mayor of Kingstown, posted a number of messages for Renner. "Continued prayers to our brother [Jeremy Renner] and his family. Jeremy's a good dude, a strong dude, he's pulling through," Kirkland wrote.

Renner was due to begin conducting promotional interviews for the second season of Mayor of Kingstown next week.

Other notable actors from Hollywood also sent their best to Renner.

"My god," wrote comedian and actor Josh Gad. "Praying for [Jeremy Renner] and his family."

"Sending up thoughts and prayers," wrote Robert Patrick. "Hope you get well soon," tweeted Tony Danza, and actress Kristy Swanson also directed a well-meaning message his way: "Hey Jeremy, just want you to know that Magnus, Lloyd and I are thinking about you and praying for your speedy recovery."

Renner's own social media posts showed the extent of the snowfall in Lake Tahoe prior to his accident. He'd tweeted about the significant amount of snow and also shared videos on his Instagram Story of himself using the snow plow.

This Jeremy Renner accident is so upsetting and random. Jeremy was scheduled to come back on the podcast next week. He’s always been great to chat with and of course absurdly talented. Will keep the seat warm for Jeremy. Wishing him a speedy recovery.



"This Jeremy Renner accident is so upsetting and random," wrote film journalist Josh Horowitz. "Jeremy was scheduled to come back on the podcast next week. He's always been great to chat with and of course absurdly talented. Will keep the seat warm for Jeremy. Wishing him a speedy recovery," he then included a picture of the pair, calling it "better times."

Oscar-winner and CODA actress Marlee Matlin wrote out two "get well wishes" for men who suffered serious injuries, referencing both Renner and NFL player Damar Hamlin who collapsed during the first quarter of the Bills Bengals game. "I can only imagine how hard this day has been for their respective families," Matlin tweeted. Hamlin, 24, also remains in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest.

On Monday night, Renner representative Samantha Mast explained Renner's current situation. "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

Mast continued: "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."