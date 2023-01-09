Jim Jordan's Attempt to Subpoena FBI Branded 'Idiotic' by Legal Expert

Jim Jordan has been criticized over reports the Ohio congressman will head attempts by the GOP to investigate and subpoena federal agencies like the FBI.

Laurence Tribe, professor emeritus of constitutional law at Harvard University, was reacting to the claims made by The New York Times that House Republicans plan to set up a new special subcommittee to probe what they call the "weaponization" of the federal government by the Biden administration.

Jordan, who is expected to become chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, is set to oversee the panel.

While details of the committee's potential work are still unconfirmed, The New York Times reported that Jordan will push to subpoena the Justice Department over its open criminal investigations into Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election results and allegations Trump mishandled classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago, the attempted to obstruct the federal attempt to retrieve them.

"Jim Jordan's intent to subpoena the FBI for its criminal evidence against Trump is idiotic," Tribe tweeted. "He's obviously legally illiterate. He seems never to have heard about the separation of powers, for starters. He's just grandstanding."

The GOP-controlled panel could also look into other areas such as the federal investigation into the January 6 attack, as well as investigate potential conflict of interests involving Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden's business dealing when the Democrat was vice president.

The idea that Republicans will use their congressional power to investigate federal and security agencies once they take over the House has long been teased by the party.

During his speech after finally getting enough votes to be House speaker, Kevin McCarthy vowed that the GOP will set up committees to "hold the swamp accountable, from the withdrawal of Afghanistan, to the origins of COVID and to the weaponization of the FBI."

He added: "Let me be very clear. We will use the power of the purse and the power of the subpoena to get the job done."

On the eve of the November midterm elections, in which the GOP only just managed to achieve a 218 seat majority in the House of Representatives, Jordan and other members of the House Judiciary Committee released a 1,000-page report on how the FBI and DOJ have taken part in "rampant corruption, manipulation, and abuse" under Biden's watch. The report also lays the groundwork for how investigations against the agencies may soon follow.

Among some of the allegations made in the report, which was based on witnesses testimony, include that the FBI "turned a blind eye" to Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings and "colluded" with Facebook to keep a New York Post story about the president's son's and his laptop from appearing in people's newsfeed in the days running up to the 2020 election.

The report also suggested that the GOP is prepared to launch an inquiry into what it calls an "unprecedented raid" on Trump's Florida home for classified materials, as well as the long-debunked claim that the FBI spied on the Trump campaign in 2016.

Newsweek reached out to Jim Jordan for comment.