J.K. Rowling Rips Troll Over 'Disgusting' Trans Comments

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has clapped back at a detractor on social media, over accusations that she has said "horrifying, disgusting things about trans people."

The writer has been the focus of impassioned debate in recent years over her comments regarding transgender women. She has also received much support for her stance, with "#IStandWithJKRowling" trending on Twitter in the past.

Rowling has publicly supported women who question the legitimacy of transgender women's gender identities and has frequently spoken out on the issue on X, formerly Twitter.

In 2020, she was accused of transphobia when she mocked an op-ed that referred to "people who menstruate" rather than "women." The term is used to refer to people from different gender identities who menstruate, including non-binary, trans men and intersex people.

With the issue continuing to be a hot button topic, a video was recently shared on social media of a detractor hitting out at continued support of Rowling's work.

J. K. Rowling is pictured on April 22, 2018 in New York City. The "Harry Potter" author has hit back at a detractor who accused her of being a "transphobe." Walter McBride/WireImage/Getty Images

"Y'all know J.K. Rowling is a transphobe, right?" the person said in the clip. "I see so many people on here supporting Harry Potter...and I'm like, 'You realize that the author is a transphobe, like she actively says the most horrendous, horrifying, disgusting things about trans people, specifically trans women, on X, right?"

"How do you still support it? How do you still perform that music? How do you still read those books? How do you still watch this s***? How do you still talk about Harry Potter?" they continued. "You know that she actively is doing things to hurt the LGBTQ community.

"I love the whole franchise, but I can't support it, because it hurts my siblings. How do you do this? Do you just not know? Are you just willfully ignorant? Are you trying to say like separate the artist from the art? What?"

The caught Rowling's attention after being shared on X by @L__G__B, an account that describes itself in its bio as "LGB without the TQ. Keep your ideology and politics out of the LGB. We accept what we were born with, we don't have to agree with gender conversion therapy (TQ)."

"The gentleman might want to supply examples of the horrendous, horrifying, disgusting things I've said about trans people," Rowling challenged in response. "Sounds as though there are loads, so he should have plenty to choose from. Hopefully he won't suffer the usual attack of delete-itis when challenged."

The gentleman might want to supply examples of the horrendous, horrifying, disgusting things I’ve said about trans people. Sounds as though there are loads, so he should have plenty to choose from. Hopefully he won’t suffer the usual attack of delete-itis when challenged. https://t.co/xaAOZH4D3H — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 3, 2023

Tennis star Martina Navratilova, who has spoken out against transgender women competing against other women in sport, also chimed in on the discussion.

"Waiting with bated breath for a specific quote. Except there won't be one...," she wrote in response to Rowling comments.

"You mustn't be so cynical, Martina," Rowling replied. "The delay's probably because he got accidentally buried in the stack of files in which he keeps his evidence."

"Lol! Could be," Navratilova wrote back.

Rowling stirred controversy in 2019 when she publicly supported Maya Forstater, a U.K. tax specialist who was fired over tweets that were deemed to be anti-trans.

In an essay published on her personal website in June 2020, Rowling shared some of her views on transgender issues.

She wrote: "When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he's a woman—and, as I've said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones—then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside. That is the simple truth."

Also in June 2020, Rowling reacted to an article that referred to "people who menstruate," tweeting: "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

While some trans activists branded Rowling a "TERF"—an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist—she stood her ground on the issue.

Rowling tweeted at the time: "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth."

"I respect every trans person's right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them," she went on. "I'd march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it's hateful to say so."

Several actors associated with the Harry Potter franchise have publicly disagreed with her, including stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

In July 2021, Rowling stated on Twitter that she had received a "pipebomb" threat amid an onslaught of attacks over her previous statements about trans women.

A previous push for the boycott of Hogwarts Legacy because of its association with Rowling's Harry Potter franchise largely failed, with the video game achieving across-the-board chart-topping sales on its release earlier this year.