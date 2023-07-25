Fury As Employee Gets Job Offer Pulled After Asking for $1 Pay Increase

A post about a person who had their "job offer pulled for negotiating" has gone viral on Reddit, where it received 22,300 upvotes at the time of writing.

In a post shared five days ago on Reddit's "r/antiwork" subforum under the username Pristine_Today_6729, the job candidate said the "pay rate was a dollar less than I wanted, and below market rates, so asked the boss if there was any wiggle room. He said he'd have [a] 'talk' about it."

A few days later, the poster was told the job offer had been withdrawn and that the poster "wasn't in a 'position' to negotiate."

Did the poster make the wrong move? Or was the employer being unreasonable?

New York-based employment attorney Howard Matalon told Newsweek that the employer reacted in an "impulsive and immature manner" and this "negative attitude" would have presented itself in the future.

Business operations expert and human resources consultant Nina Ross told Newsweek that the employer's alleged reaction "was not extreme" and that "rescinding a job offer happens more often than you think."

A stock image of two men shaking hands while sitting at a desk with some paperwork. A post about an employer who withdrew a job offer after the worker negotiated their pay has gone viral on Reddit. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The post comes in the age of quiet quitting and rage applying, with only about half of U.S. workers (51 percent) reported to be "highly satisfied" with their job overall, according to a Pew Research Center conducted in February.

The survey found that just over a third (34 percent) are "extremely or very satisfied" with how much they are paid.

The worker in the Reddit post said they were offered an entry level role on the contracting team of a medium-sized concrete company.

The poster said they "had to travel three hours to where I'd be relocating too, to complete medical, drug test, paperwork, etc."

Asked if there was any "wiggle room" on the pay, the boss said "he'd have [a] 'talk' about it."

The poster said: "Fast forward three days, after uniform sizing and everything, I drop in with some paperwork and had HR [human resources] inform me that my job offer has been withdrawn and that I wasn't in a 'position' to negotiate. Also that they now thought I'd suck at the job, and would probably walk as soon as I found one with better pay. Manager wouldn't even look at me."

'Employers Have the Legal Right to Withdraw Offers'

Peter Cappelli is the George W. Taylor Professor of Management at The Wharton School and director of Wharton's Center for Human Resources. He told Newsweek: "Employers have the legal right to withdraw offers unless they actually have a contract with the candidate to hire them that prohibits it."

He added that "negotiating over first job offers is the norm" and the majority of employers expect candidates to do so.

If the employer was not aware that this was common practice, "then they had an obligation to let employees know that they would not negotiate over pay."

Employment attorney Matalon is also a professional in human resources (PHR) certified by the HR Certification Institute. He noted that employers "very rarely" pull job offers in response to a counter offer, "even when the counter may seem unreasonable to them." They would typically propose another counter offer or simply advise that they cannot accept the candidate's counter offer.

The attorney said the context of the post "suggests that the employer approached the counter in an impulsive and immature manner."

He said the employer's "negative attitude" displayed during negotiations "would have presented itself in the working relationship and created other challenges down the line."

Should I Negotiate Pay When Offered a Job?

Joseph Liu, a career change consultant and the host of the Career Relaunch podcast, told Newsweek: "In most situations, unless an offer is radically off a candidate's expectations or market benchmarks, I generally recommend my clients not negotiate salary and simply accept offers as-is."

He said those negotiating a job offer can potentially signal that "you will only take the job if you receive your requested incremental amount." This may suggest to a hiring manager that "you may adopt a similar attitude in the future" when it comes to salary raises.

Liu also noted that negotiating what an employer perceives to be "a solid offer" can "adversely affect" their initial impressions of your enthusiasm for the job.

Ross, the owner of CIRTT Consulting in Houston, Texas, said the reaction of the employer in the Reddit post was "not extreme" and there is probably "more to the story" than what was shared online

Ross said: "Rescinding a job offer happens more often than you think for a variety of reasons," from disbursement of job duties to other employees, lack of funds and budget cuts.

"I don't recommend job applicants attempt salary negotiations unless they possess a unique skillset and the job applicant pool for that unique skill set is extremely limited," she said.

'Negotiating is Normal'

Several Redditors sided with the original poster.

Accomplished_Emu_658 said: "Negotiating is normal. Any good job that didn't want to pay more would tell you no they cannot, not pull the offer..."

User loltheinternetz wrote: "This definitely shows they don't want to hire people who are motivated to look out for their own interests. They just want people who will take what's given to them and keep their heads down..."

UnintelligentSlime said: "More likely they just don't want anyone who has reasonable expectations. If they only hire desperate people who will take what they can get, they can keep not paying them enough."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via the Reddit messaging system.

Do you have a work-related dilemma or story to share? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.