Donald Trump and Joe Biden's Very Different Christmas Messages

President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump both sent social media posts to their millions of followers on Christmas Day, but their messages were starkly different.

While Biden sent more traditional festive greetings and well wishes from him and the first lady on Christmas Day, Trump instead spent December 25 airing a number of grievances, continuing to post false claims about the 2020 election, and even call the U.S. a "failing nation."

In a tweet from his personal account, Biden tweeted a message of love and unity, as one might expect from a president, on Christmas Day.

"Jill and I wish you a very Merry Christmas. We hope you and your loved ones are surrounded by love, happiness, and cheer this holiday season," Biden said.

In a follow up tweet sent via the official POTUS Twitter account, Biden added: "From the entire Biden family to yours: Merry Christmas, America."

The president also posted a photo of him and Jill Biden on a call with emergency workers on Christmas Day afternoon. "This Christmas, Jill and I were honored to thank a few brave men and women in uniform for their sacrifices this time of year," Biden wrote.

"They're away from their families to protect us. And they have the thanks of a grateful, indebted president."

This Christmas, Jill and I were honored to thank a few brave men and women in uniform for their sacrifices this time of year.



They're away from their families to protect us. And they have the thanks of a grateful, indebted president. pic.twitter.com/7sIF8qwMRk — President Biden (@POTUS) December 25, 2022

By contrast, Trump chose to spend Christmas Day posting on Truth Social attacking Biden, claiming the "Radical Left Democrats" are "truly seeking to DESTROY AMERICA!!!" and defend his time as president and his November midterm endorsements.

In his first Truth Social post on December 25, Trump wrote: "On this very cold but beautiful Christmas Day, look at our Nation NOW on the Southern Border compared to only a short time ago during the Trump Administration. We had the most SECURE Border in our history, versus the 'horror show' that that is happening now, with record setting numbers of people, many of them hardened Criminals (including Killers, Human Traffickers and Drug Dealers), POURING INTO OUR COUNTRY at a rate the likes of which we have never seen before. The USA is dying from within!!!"

The Republican ex-president followed up this post with another social media message explaining why "WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION!" under the Biden administration.

"Just two years ago we were Energy Independent, had almost Zero Inflation, there was no war with Russia and Ukraine (would NEVER have happened!), ISIS was defeated, our Military was rebuilt and respected (before the disaster of Afghanistan), our Border was Strong, the Economy was GREAT, the China Virus was in retreat (Operation Warp Speed was considered a modern day 'miracle'), and we weren't the laughing stock of the World," Trump wrote.

Trump also reshared a December 24 post in which he called Biden a "mentally disabled Democrat" along with the line "Our Country is under attack by the Radical Left Democrats. They are truly seeking to DESTROY AMERICA!!!" on Christmas Day.

Trump was still not finished with his Christmas Day social media posts, and once again attacked the "radical left Democrats" in a subsequent Truth Social post, accusing them of having "WEAPONIZED THE CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN THE USA. WITH NO BORDERS AND CROOKED ELECTIONS, OUR COUNTRY IS IN THIRD WORLD TROUBLE!!!"

Trump's seventh and final Christmas Day social media post saw him continue to push the false claim that his former Vice President Mike Pence had the power to reject electoral votes on January 6, 2021, during his purely ceremonial role as presiding officer of the Senate.

The House recently approved a bill to amend the wording of the Electoral Count Act of 1887 to clarify that a vice president cannot stop the certification of the electoral votes and that their role in certifying the state results is merely ceremonial, despite what Trump has consistently claimed.

"The Vice President did indeed have the power to send Electoral Votes back to State Legislatures for reapproval despite the constant drum from Democrats and RINOS that he 'ABSOLUTELY DID NOT,'" Trump wrote.

"BUT, they just put CLARIFYING language in the disgraceful 'OMINOUS' BILL, making sure that A V.P. DOESN'T DO WHAT THEY ALL SAID COULD NOT BE DONE. So why the new language? Because it was just another political Con Job!"