How Joe Biden Impeachment Inquiry Unraveled—Five Key Takeaways

House Republicans put forward their impeachment case against President Joe Biden on Thursday as Democrats suggested the GOP still has not uncovered any meaningful evidence to back up their inquiries.

The GOP has accused Biden of corruption by way of intervening and benefiting from his son Hunter Biden's business dealings with China and Ukraine while he was vice president, including taking bribes. The claims have long been denied by the White House and Hunter Biden's lawyers.

The proceedings, which were recently announced by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in what was seen as a way to appease the hardline and far-right factions of the GOP, got off to a rocky start, with the House Republican's star witness stating there is not enough evidence to support an article of impeachment against Biden, and Democratic members of Congress describing the hearings as an "embarrassment" and "an impeachment hearing about nothing."

Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, said the hearings will still yet reveal "a mountain of evidence" to back up claims Biden used his power and influence for his family's financial gain and that such an investigation is needed.

Below, Newsweek has compiled five key moments from the first impeachment hearing against Biden.

From left, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA), Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Chairman of the Committee Rep. James Comer (R-KY) participate in a Committee hearing titled “The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.” on Capitol Hill on September 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

GOP star witness downplays case against Biden

Law professor Jonathan Turley, an expert witness who had previously testified in the impeachment hearings against Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, poured cold water on the GOP's attempt to impeach Biden by stating that he does not believe that "the evidence currently meets the standard of a high crime and misdemeanor needed for an article of impeachment."

Turley did say that there are enough allegations to warrant the House launching an inquiry, including that Biden had made "demonstrably untrue" statements about business deals.

"Fabricated image" used in hearing

On Thursday, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit out at Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds for presenting a screenshot of a fake text message detailing an "explosive allegation" as evidence in the hearing.

Donalds presented the image of the text messages to claim that Hunter Biden engaged in fraud and money laundering for the benefit of his father. Ocasio-Cortez said the screenshot was "fabricated."

"I don't know where it came from. I don't know if it was the staff of the committee, but it was not the actual direct screenshot from that phone," Ocasio-Cortez said.

The New York congresswoman added that the fabricated image excluded "critical context that changed the underlying meaning and allegation."

Under the Speech and Debate Clause of the Constitution, members of Congress are not under oath during legislative hearings.

Elsewhere, Ocasio-Cortez called the hearings "an embarrassment to the time and people of this country" while noting the GOP had not presented any real evidence to back up their claims.

Government shutdown distraction

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, also attacked the GOP for focusing on the impeachment hearing when a government shutdown is looming.

"We're 62 hours away from shutting down the government of the United States of America, and Republicans are launching an impeachment drive, based on a long, bunked and discredited lie," Raskin said. "No foreign enemies have ever been able to shut down the government United States but now MAGA Republicans are about to do just that."

Raskin, who sat down next to a clock counting down to the pending government shutdown, also displayed placards featuring quotes from Republicans who have blasted the MAGA members in their party as a "clown show" and "individuals that just want to burn the whole place down."

"If I said any of these things, they probably take my words down, but these are Republicans talking about Republicans," Raskin said. "So let's be clear, this isn't partisan warfare American scene today. It is chaotic infighting between Republicans and Republicans."

Republicans’ sham impeachment inquiry is based on a flat-out lie that has been debunked time and again pic.twitter.com/nKgAckU4KJ — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) September 28, 2023

Elsewhere, Raskin said that the lack of evidence against Biden presented by the GOP means Thursday was a "Seinfeld impeachment, an impeachment hearing about nothing."

In a statement, the White House also alleged that the House Republicans used the impeachment hearing to distract from the looming government shutdown.

"Today, House Republicans wasted hours peddling debunked lies, even as their own witness admitted there is no evidence that merits this baseless stunt," White House spokesperson Sharon Yang said.

"This flop was a failed effort to distract from their own chaos and inability to govern that is careening the country towards an unnecessary government shutdown that will hurt American families."

Comer struggles to control hearing

At times, the Kentucky congressman and House Oversight Committee Chairman struggled to maintain order in the contentious hearing, including interrupting Rep. Summer Lee as she was criticizing the GOP for not having a "smoking gun" or even "evidence of evidence" against Biden.

"Can you read a bank statement?!" Comer shouted during Lee's testimony, an interruption that was unusual for a committee chair.

Comer also told Ocasio-Cortez "you're out of order" and failed recognize the Democrat for a point of order as required by House rules.

GOP ignoring Trump allegations

In impassioned testimony on Thursday, Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett called out Republicans who are focusing on the disputed Biden allegations while ignoring the incriminating evidence against Donald Trump, including claims he illegally retained classified documents and store them in his Mar-a-Lago bathroom.

"When we started talking about things that look like evidence, they want to act like they're blind," Crockett said while holding up pictures of the documents in Mar-a-Lago.

"They don't know what this is. These are our national secrets, looks like in the s***er to me."

Crockett then listed dozens of the 91 criminal charges that the former president is accused of while attacking the GOP's attempt to investigate Biden.

"I will tell you what the president has been guilty of. He has unfortunately been guilty of loving his child unconditionally," Crockett said. "And that is the only evidence that they have brought forward and honestly, I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as he loves his child.

"Until they find some evidence we need to get back to the people's work, which means keeping this government open so that people don't go hungry in the streets."