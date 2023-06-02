Joe Rogan Calls Dylan Mulvaney Kid Rock's 'Archenemy' Amid Bud Light Furor

Joe Rogan has described Dylan Mulvaney as "Kid Rock's archenemy" during a discussion about the ongoing Bud Light furor.

Transgender influencer Mulvaney, 26, has been at the center of a social media storm over the past two months following her partnership with Bud Light. On April 1, Mulvaney shared a video on Instagram in which she revealed that Bud Light had sent her a can with her face on it to commemorate her 365 days living as a woman.

Mulvaney charted the first year of her transition to female in a series of viral TikTok videos under the title Days of Girlhood. She included details of the surgery she had undergone to feminize her facial features this past December.

However, her partnership with Bud Light drew condemnation and boycott calls from various conservative figures, including Texas GOP Representative Dan Crenshaw. One of the earliest and most prominent detractors was musician Kid Rock, who reacted by sharing footage of himself opening fire on a stack of Bud Light cans.

Kid Rock is pictured on May 4, 2018, in Louisville, Kentucky, and Dylan Mulvaney is seen on February 28 in Los Angeles. Podcaster Joe Rogan recently described Mulvaney as Kid Rock's "archenemy" while discussing the Bud Light controversy. Stephen J. Cohen/WireImage;/Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

The backlash reflects the anti-transgender sentiment that has been growing across the United States, with bills targeting the rights of transgender people being embraced by Republican governors and lawmakers across the country.

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan, 55, spoke with his guests—comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand and Ari Shaffir—about the many celebrities who have undergone plastic surgery.

"People get surgery on their f****** jaws. They get their jaws trimmed down to narrow their face," Rogan said. "Didn't Dylan Mulvaney, your favorite Bud Light drinker, didn't that person do that? I think they got feminizing surgery."

"I don't know who that is," Gillis responded, prompting Rogan to quip: "Oh, it's Kid Rock's archenemy."

That mention led to the group discussing the Bud Light controversy and the significant financial hit the brand has endured in light of the backlash.

Recent figures show that Bud Light sales dropped 29.5 percent in the week ending May 20, according to data provided to Newsweek by Bump Williams Consulting and Nielsen IQ. That week was more than a month and a half since Mulvaney announced her brief partnership with the beer.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Rogan and his guests, who were drinking Bud Light in the studio during the taping, discussed possible marketing solutions for the beer brand.

"They should hire Kid Rock to be the spokesman," Rogan said.

Weighing in, Shaffir offered his take on how a Kid Rock and Bud Light collaboration should go: "Thirty-second Kid Rock commercial, let him go...nuts. One second before it ends, Shane [Gillis] comes in and goes, 'And me.'"

Rogan's guests also speculated that the Bud Light controversy would be "forgotten" in a matter of months.

"No, you guys are crazy," Rogan hit back. "It's gonna hang in there for a long time. This is gonna be one of those cultural things. There's never been a brand that got hit like this before. This is a big deal."

The group then said the influx of companies set to show support for LGBTQ Pride Month—which takes place every June—will likely dilute the attention on Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light's parent company.

"Do you think Bud Light's gonna bounce back?" Rogan asked his guests, who resoundingly answered that they believed it would.

Mulvaney broke her silence on April 28 in a video shared on Instagram.

"What I'm struggling to understand is the need to dehumanize and to be cruel," she told her followers. "I don't think that's right. You know, dehumanization has never fixed anything in history ever."

She went on: "I'm embarrassed to even tell you this, but I was nervous that you were going to start believing those things that they were saying about me since it is so loud. But I'm just gonna go ahead and trust that the people who know me and my heart won't listen to that noise."

Mulvaney has since returned to posting brand partnerships on social media. Last week, she shared a video promoting a product from K18 Hair.