Joe Rogan Is More Popular Than Ever

Podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan's popularity is at an all-time high, according to a recent poll.

Rogan is estimated to have the most lucrative and most listened-to podcast in the world. In recent years, he has divided listeners with his jokes, opinions, and his choice of guests. While Rogan may be seen as divisive by some, at this point in 2023 he's seemingly more popular than he's ever been.

Market research company YouGov shared their findings on Rogan, gathering data from surveys and snap polls relating to the host of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Joe Rogan in Phoenix, Arizona, in May 2022. Research company YouGov recently found that Rogan is more popular than he's ever been before. Getty Images/Christian Petersen

The company found that in Q2 of 2023, of the 84 percent of people surveyed who were aware of Rogan, 46 percent liked him. Of the other people aware of him, 19 percent disliked him and 19 percent were neutral.

The ratio of people liking Rogan to those who don't is higher than it's ever been since YouGov has been keeping track of the figure. It first polled people in Q3 of 2020 when 70 percent of people knew who he was and only 34 percent liked him. This figure peaked in Q4 of 2022 when it reached 40 percent. It dipped to 39 percent in Q1 of this year before shooting up again.

Rogan has weighed in on a number of potentially controversial topics including the Bud Light boycotts, transgender ideologies, vaccines, and the health of President Joe Biden. Often, his views impact social media rhetoric in some form, leading to further debate online.

Rogan was most heard of and liked by men compared to women in YouGov's survey. The survey found that popularity and awareness of Rogan were higher among millennials (born 1982-1999) compared to Gen-X (1965-1981) and Baby Boomers (1946-1964).

Rogan's rise in popularity comes at a time when he's been the subject of boycott calls in recent weeks.

Canadian journalist Geoffrey P. Johnston told his followers on June 18 that it's "time to boycott" Spotify, the platform that exclusively broadcasts Rogan's podcast over the spread of vaccine misinformation. "Unless Spotify brings anti-Vaxx Joe Rogan to heel, consumers should turn their backs on and close their wallets to Spotify," he wrote on Twitter, gaining many messages of support.

Rogan hosted Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on his podcast in June. The appearance of RFK Jr., who is well-known for his anti-vaccine stance, seemed to re-instigate the debate over vaccines, leading Dr. Peter Hotez, a former guest on Rogan's podcast, to speak out.

This is a non answer. I challenged you publicly because you publicly quote tweeted and agreed with that dogshit vice article. If you’re really serious about what you stand for, you now have a massive opportunity for a debate that will reach the largest audience a discussion… https://t.co/g1FGalC0Ym — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 17, 2023

Hotez, the dean at the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, criticized Spotify and Rogan for not censoring RFK Jr. Rogan responded by offering Hotez $100,000 for a charity of his choice to debate RFK Jr. Hotez refused the offer and continued to speak out against Rogan and RFK Jr.

Newsweek has reached out to Rogan for comment via email.