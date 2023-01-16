Joe Rogan Says Bill Clinton Is in Hiding: 'The World's Turned on Him'

Joe Rogan thinks the public's changing perception of former President Bill Clinton has forced him to go into "hiding."

On the latest episode of his podcast with guests Matt McCusker and Shane Gillis, Rogan discussed what to do with Jeffrey Epstein's private island, when the topic of conversation moved onto the current whereabouts of Clinton.

Epstein and the former president were known to be associates, with one documentary calling them "like brothers." Clinton has been asked a number of times about his connections with convicted sex-trafficker and billionaire Epstein.

Rogan said the constant links drawing Clinton with the disgraced Epstein has forced the former president to go into hiding. When the host of The Joe Rogan Experience was asked what Clinton is up to now, "Not much," he replied. "Hiding. The world turned on him."

Rogan's claim that 76-year-old Clinton has gone into "hiding" is speculative, though he hasn't been seen in public for more than a month.

Clinton was last photographed making a public appearance at an NFL game on December 11, 2022, when he was accompanied by his daughter, Chelsea, and her children.

Al Bello of Getty Images snapped the former president walking through a tunnel at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as the New York Giants took on the Philadelphia Eagles.

His wife, former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, has made a number of public appearances since then. She watched The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway on December 18, and she was photographed again in New York City on January 5 this year.

Bill Clinton is still using his social-media platforms, despite not being seen in person in the public eye. On January 12, he tweeted a message of support for the Presidential Leadership Scholars program.

Each year, I'm inspired by the talented group of Presidential Leadership Scholars and their shared dedication to improving the lives and futures of others. Looking forward to meeting our incoming class! https://t.co/JJLXx9oztv — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 12, 2023

The three comedians in the podcast studio during The Joe Rogan Experience spoke about how Clinton's age may be playing a factor in his withdrawal from public life.

"It's not just old. He's old. He had heart problems," Rogan said. "Then he got on a vegan diet. And the vegan diet, you've got to be real good with that. If you want to do that and be healthy, you have to really dot your i's and cross your t's and make sure you get all your macronutrients."

The topic of conversation linking Clinton and Epstein came up because the latter's infamous island is for sale. Little Saint James in the United States Virgin Islands was put up for sale in March 2022 and was expected to go for $125 million. To this date, it appears as if no one has bought it yet.

Newsweek have reached out to Bill Clinton's representatives for further comment.