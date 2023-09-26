JoJo Siwa Lashes Out at Paparazzi Over 'Bizarre' Migrant Crisis Question

Footage of JoJo Siwa calling out a reporter over a "bizarre" question about the migrant crisis has netted the YouTuber some new fans.

A clip shared to TikTok by The Hollywood Fix (@thehollywoodfix) on September 14 shows the 20-year-old exiting Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood to a street full of journalists, paparazzi and camera operators.

The Dance Moms star is immediately accosted by a reporter, but it's his odd question choice that leaves Siwa stunned.

"Do you think every liberal democrat should take home a migrant to show their support for open borders?" he asks her, referencing President Joe Biden's reversals to former president Donald Trump's immigration restrictions.

Host JoJo Siwa speaks onstage during the 2022 Children's & Family Creative Arts Emmys at Wilshire Ebell Theatre on December 10, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. TikTok users applauded Siwa's response to the persistent reporters. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

The singer appears dumbfounded, mouthing "What the f***?" before walking toward her vehicle.

Even fellow journalists and paparazzi seem shocked by the political query, with one shouting "Oh my God." The reporter continues to yell her name, to which she responds "I don't know what language you just spoke, but they taught me that that is above my pay grade."

As Siwa turns back to her car, the man repeats the question again and again.

"Did you want a comment here?" she asks him, jokingly blowing a kiss as he continues to grill her about "Joe Biden's open border policy."

As she climbs in her car—which is decorated with pictures of her face—she tells the crowd: "I think the world needs love and happiness."

As Siwa and her entourage drive away, one of the reporters can be heard saying: "That was JoJo Siwa, she had no comment on the migrant crisis."

@thehollywoodfix JoJoSiwa - Craigs In WestHollywood (📸: Backgrid) TheHollywoodFix.net fyp fypシ fypシ゚viral foryoupage viral viralvideo viraltiktok news explore trend trending fame famous celeb celebrity clout paparazzi photography fashion spotted hollywood lol omg cute love funny memes popular lifestyle look tmz thehollywoodfix drama tea news mtv vh1 abc nbc cnn rumor promo ♬ original sound - TheHollywoodFix

Since being shared, the video has received over 4 million views and thousands of comments, with many praising Siwa's response. The clip was reshared by Pop Crave along with the caption "JoJo Siwa is left shocked by bizarre political question from paparazzi," where it received a further 596,000 views.

"WHAT THE HELL KIND OF QUESTION IS THAT 4 JOJO SIWA," asked K9.

"I'm sorry is this a presidential debate??" asked ifeellikeaprado.

"That's got to be the worst paparazzi questioning. Dude needs to be fired," said Clickbaeeee.

"The way EVERYONE started laughing at him even the other reporters," wrote Sam Dekkinga.

"The dude who went "oh mY GOD!!!" is literally me lmfaaaoo bc what the helll," said SakuraBabe.

"This video has single handledly made me a jojo Stan," said Viv, while Monique called the clip "one of the funniest things I've ever seen."

JoJo Siwa poses for a photo backstage during Can't Cancel Pride at iHeartRadio Theater on April 24, 2023, in Burbank, California. The former child star was bullied online after coming out as pansexual in 2021. Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment

The former child star from Omaha, Nebraska, is used to being heckled both on and offline, and to having strange encounters with the media.

Siwa was just 10 years old when she first rose to fame, appearing on Dance Moms with her mother Jessalynn Siwa from 2015 to 2016. The reality show followed professional dance instructor Abby Lee Miller as she tutored potential young stars and their stage moms, with Siwa featuring in seasons five and six of the Lifetime show.

Despite several successful singles and a major tour, Siwa has often been targeted by bullies online. In an interview with Variety in 2020, the then-17-year-old discussed memes "criticizing her hairline" and being compared to a "giant toddler" with singer Joanna Noëlle Levesque—also known by the stage name "JoJo."

She also described being taunted on stage during a gig at Knott's Scary Farm—an annual Halloween event in Buena Park, California.

"All these teenagers were, like, 'JoJo Siwa, F– you! Go home,'" she said. "All night long people were shouting things at me."

JoJo Siwa and her "Dancing With the Stars" partner Jenna Johnson. Siwa was one of the first contestants to perform with a same-sex partner on DWTS. ABC/Maarten de Boer

In 2020, Siwa was further trolled online after describing herself as pansexual in an interview with People. The decision to come out also led to the dancer being evacuated from her home after a prank known as "swatting." On social media, Siwa explained that cops had shown up at her home and asked her to come out with her hands up, after an anonymous person made a claim to police.

The paparazzi followed, with Siwa believing the media had something to do with the incident.

"I think because I recently came out to the internet, the media is obviously very excited, which I love, and I love the support," she said. "However, you could've just hung outside my house and I would've eventually come outside my house."

Siwa has since won GLSEN's (Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network) Gamechanger award for her anti-bullying advocacy, and was the first contestant to partner up with a same-sex dancer on Dancing With the Stars' 30th season.

Newsweek reached out to JoJo Siwa for comment via email.