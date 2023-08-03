Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Speaks Out After Trial Date Gets Pushed Back

The trial of rising Hollywood star Jonathan Majors has been delayed after prosecutors said they were not ready to go ahead with it at this time as they were still going through the discovery process. A new date has been set for September 6.

The trial was due to begin to determine his guilt under the charges of two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment, and attempted assault against a woman.

While Majors has not publicly addressed the incident or his impending trial, his lawyer Priya Chaudhry, has had plenty to say to Newsweek about the charges and has long maintained his innocence.

In her most recent exclusive statement to this publication, the lawyer said the "shameful ordeal" had been "excruciating" for Majors who had his "life, career, and reputation torn apart."

From left, Priya Chaudhry, lawyer for Jonathan Majors, leaves Manhattan Criminal court in New York City on May 9, 2023, and Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari attend the "Devotion" Premiere at Cinesphere in Toronto on September 12, 2022. Majors has been accused of assaulting Jabbari in March. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images North America

"One hundred and thirty-one days ago, authorities unjustly cuffed Jonathan Majors in his own home, hauling him off to jail based on the word of a woman now hunted by the NYPD," she said in an statement via email.

"Bravely, Jonathan Majors laid bare to the NYPD the relentless, alcohol-fueled abuse he suffered at the hands of Grace Jabbari, an enduring nightmare in their relationship. Now, as soon as Jabbari sets foot back in New York, the NYPD stands ready to arrest her," she said.

Chaudry added: "For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart. Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal."

On June 27, Chaudry claimed Majors was "provably the victim here," and revealed Majors attended the Chinatown precinct on June 21 to make a complaint about Jabbari "to present them with evidence of what really happened on that night."

According to Chaudry, the actor attended the precinct to tell officers Jabbari was "drunk and hysterical" and the dancer had attacked him on a corner of Chinatown, where she scratched and slapped his face.

Jabbari, who met Majors while working on the Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has yet to speak publicly about the incident and although NYPD officers at both the Chelsea and Chinatown precincts found probable cause to investigate her they did not arrest her. Prosecutors were reportedly reluctant to press charges and an "incident card" calling for her to attend questioning was cancelled.

The NYPD told Newsweek in a statement: "Regarding the incident that occurred on March 25, 2023, the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional arrests at this time."

Chaudry had originally thanked the NYPD for finding probable cause to investigate Jabbari.

"Within hours of viewing the evidence, and conducting their own thorough investigation, the NYPD found probable cause to arrest Grace Jabbari for assaulting Jonathan Majors," Chaudhry told Newsweek. "Considering this development, we extend our gratitude to the NYPD detectives for their efforts."

Just days after police attended the Chelsea apartment, Chaudry claimed it was actually Majors who called 911 in the first place and not Jabbari.

She also released of text messages between the couple, in a seeming bid to redeem Majors.

"They assured me that you won't be charged. They said they had to arrest you as a protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight," one text message read. "I'm so angry they did. And I'm sorry you're in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital."

A separate message read: "I love you."

This is a developing story and will be updated.