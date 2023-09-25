Jordan Peterson Urges Burger King Boycott After Russell Brand Move

Jordan Peterson has taken aim at Burger King for pulling its ads from video platform Rumble after one of its prominent users, Russell Brand, was accused of rape.

Rumble hosts the podcasts of the British comedian but has refused to follow in the footsteps of its rival, YouTube, which demonetized Brand's channel following the allegations.

While the fast-food chain has not revealed the exact reasons behind the move, many linked it to the accusations against Brand. Other companies to also pull advertising from Rumble include online clothing retailer ASOS and Hello Fresh.

But Peterson was not impressed with the move and shared his thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Jordan Peterson addresses students at The Cambridge Union in Cambridge, England, on November 2, 2018. He has slammed Burger King for pulling its advertising from Rumble after Russell Brand was accused of rape. Chris Williamson/Getty Images Europe

"That includes@BurgerKing. For those of you who care to know. Maybe eat at the other place. For a while," he wrote on a retweet of an article about businesses pulling their ads from Rumble.

The psychologist previously weighed in on the allegations against Brand, taking particular aim at U.K public broadcaster the BBC, where Brand previously worked, which said it was launching an "urgent" investigation into the allegations.

"It's a bit late for 'Urgently' But it sure is Convenient," he wrote on Twitter, pointing out some of the accusations date back to 2006.

As part of a joint-investigation, the Dispatches program on the U.K's Channel 4 and newspapers, The Times and The Sunday Times spoke to four women who accused of Brand of various crimes including rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013.

Brand made a video about the claims before the program went to air saying his relationships have been "always consensual" and that he strongly denies "these very serious criminal allegations."

The comedian went on to blame the "mainstream media," which he claimed was making a coordinated attack on him.

"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I've written about extensively in my books I was very, very promiscuous," Brand said in the video posted to his social media.

One of the women interviewed for the investigation said she was 16 years old and still in school when Brand began a relationship with her when he was in his early 30s.

The victim alleged Brand was emotionally abusive and controlling, and even referred to her as "the child" during their roughly three-month relationship. She also described an incident where she had been forced into a sexual act and was asked to sit in a bath for hours until he came home, even though the water had turned cold.