Culture

Jordan Peterson Urges Burger King Boycott After Russell Brand Move

By
Culture Jordan Peterson Burger King BBC Crime

Jordan Peterson has taken aim at Burger King for pulling its ads from video platform Rumble after one of its prominent users, Russell Brand, was accused of rape.

Rumble hosts the podcasts of the British comedian but has refused to follow in the footsteps of its rival, YouTube, which demonetized Brand's channel following the allegations.

While the fast-food chain has not revealed the exact reasons behind the move, many linked it to the accusations against Brand. Other companies to also pull advertising from Rumble include online clothing retailer ASOS and Hello Fresh.

But Peterson was not impressed with the move and shared his thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

jordan peterson
Jordan Peterson addresses students at The Cambridge Union in Cambridge, England, on November 2, 2018. He has slammed Burger King for pulling its advertising from Rumble after Russell Brand was accused of rape. Chris Williamson/Getty Images Europe

"That includes@BurgerKing. For those of you who care to know. Maybe eat at the other place. For a while," he wrote on a retweet of an article about businesses pulling their ads from Rumble.

The psychologist previously weighed in on the allegations against Brand, taking particular aim at U.K public broadcaster the BBC, where Brand previously worked, which said it was launching an "urgent" investigation into the allegations.

"It's a bit late for 'Urgently' But it sure is Convenient," he wrote on Twitter, pointing out some of the accusations date back to 2006.

As part of a joint-investigation, the Dispatches program on the U.K's Channel 4 and newspapers, The Times and The Sunday Times spoke to four women who accused of Brand of various crimes including rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013.

Brand made a video about the claims before the program went to air saying his relationships have been "always consensual" and that he strongly denies "these very serious criminal allegations."

The comedian went on to blame the "mainstream media," which he claimed was making a coordinated attack on him.

"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I've written about extensively in my books I was very, very promiscuous," Brand said in the video posted to his social media.

One of the women interviewed for the investigation said she was 16 years old and still in school when Brand began a relationship with her when he was in his early 30s.

The victim alleged Brand was emotionally abusive and controlling, and even referred to her as "the child" during their roughly three-month relationship. She also described an incident where she had been forced into a sexual act and was asked to sit in a bath for hours until he came home, even though the water had turned cold.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC