Jordan Peterson Weighs In on Russell Brand Controversy

Conservative influencer Jordan Peterson has called out the BBC's investigation into allegations concerning Russell Brand and labeled it "convenient."

Comedian Brand has come under fire after the sister newspapers The Times and The Sunday Times, as well as Channel 4's Dispatches, released a collaborative expose over the weekend in Britain. It accused the 48-year-old of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women between 2006 and 2013 in the U.K. and U.S.

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Brand said his relationships have been "always consensual" and that he strongly denies "these very serious criminal allegations."

Jordan Peterson chimes in on Russell Brand
Portrait of Jordan Peterson at The Cambridge Union in November in Cambridge, England. Peterson has shared his thoughts on the recent allegations against comedian Russell Brand and has called the BBC's investigation into the matter "convenient" and not so "urgent." Chris Williamson/Getty Images

Brand added that he has been transparent about his previous relationships being consensual and wants to continue being transparent. He continued his response by also suggesting the two "mainstream media outlets are making a coordinated attack" against him.

"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I've written about extensively in my books I was very, very promiscuous," Brand said.

Peterson, known for his outspokenness, has shared a CTV news article on X and captioned it: "It's a bit late for 'Urgently' But it sure is Convenient." The article's headline read: "BBC is 'urgently looking' into issues raised by Brand report." Peterson noted the timeliness of the broadcaster's investigation, seeing as the Channel 4 documentary lists events from as early as 2006.

The program in question, Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches, described one instance where Brand assaulted a 16-year-old who was still in school while the comedian was in his early 30s.

Brand's comments about mainstream media outlets making a coordinated attack against him were echoed by similar statements from Peterson's followers.

One replied to his post and wrote: "I'm sure they are being Urgent about it, trying to dig up any dirt they can to stay in business."

Another shared: "They should substitute urgently with frantic. Frantic describes media coverage over issues more accurately, or what they induce in their readers/viewers."

One social-media user hit back at Peterson and posted: "I thought you were all about freedom of speech-which includes journalistic/media freedom."

Several celebrities have shared support for Brand, including former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, social-media influencer Andrew Tate, and X owner Elon Musk.

This is not the first time that the clinical psychologist Peterson has shared his controversial opinions.

He was among the many notable figures encouraging people to boycott the beer brand Bud Light over its collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Peterson also criticized Disney CEO Bob Iger and the company's range of LGBTQ+ Pride and transgender flags.

Peterson also misgendered YouTube star Jazz Jennings online when sharing an article about the star.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC