Jordan Peterson Misgenders Trans Reality Star Jazz Jennings

Jordan Peterson has divided users on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, after misgendering YouTuber Jazz Jennings in a recent post.

Conservative influencer Peterson quoted an article by British online magazine Spiked Online written by producer Malcolm Clark that had the headline "The Tragedy of Jazz Jennings."

The post pulls in Clark's words and reads: "The plight of Jazz Jennings reveals the cruelty of gender-affirming care. This young reality-TV star will never have a normal life. Hormones and puberty blockers are doing irreversible damage to kids, says Malcolm Clark." Peterson captioned his retweet: "Never forgive His mother."

Jordan Peterson addressing students at The Cambridge Union in November, 2018, in Cambridge, U.K. Peterson replied to a post on X, formerly Twitter, misgendering the YouTube influencer Jazz Jennings. Chris Williamson/Getty Images

Multiple social media users called him out, correcting Jazz's pronoun and said "Her." One questioned: "Can you just not hit 'return' when you tweet?"

Some of his followers misgendered the influencer in their replies and agreed with Peterson's comment on the mother figure being to blame.

Newsweek has reached out to Peterson and Jenning's representatives via email for comment.

Jennings is a transgender activist whose show I Am Jazz documented her journey and day-to-day life in Florida with her family.

The 22-year-old also published a book of the same title.

In June this year, the star conducted a virtual book reading at a Pottery Barn store, which caused a stir among conservative customers, with many opting to boycott the brand.

The children's book I Am Jazz tells the real-life story of the influencer, who was assigned male at birth and diagnosed with gender dysphoria at the age of 4.

Peterson has commented on the LGBT+ community before and spoken out controversially on various matters.

He made his thoughts on Target's Pride campaign in May this year very clear when he reposted a CNN headline about Target having to pull several Pride items due to store boycotting and said: "DIE @Target. Repeat after me: There is nothing worse than woke capitalism."

Several other brands came under fire at the time for collaborating with LGBT+ influencers and running Pride campaigns. Anheuser-Busch InBev brand Bud Light faced boycotts for collaborating with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The psychologist has posted several times, calling out Disney for its content and how the documentary Unwoke Inc could help to eradicate wokeness, something he feels certain brands lean into too heavily.

Peterson also recently commented on the potential boycotting of candy brand Skittles and replied to a post by GB News that read: "Popular sweets brand risks boycott after 'woke' LGBT+ packaging make-over" with "Wouldn't a boycott be unfortunate."