Jordan Peterson Weighs In on Skittles Boycott

Following action against Bud Light, Target and Disney, Jordan Peterson is calling for Skittles to be the next brand to be boycotted.

The candy brand that famously tells customers to "taste the rainbow" is the subject of online hate after it launched new packaging featuring "woke" LGBTQ+ phrasing.

Canadian psychologist Peterson, who has a huge following on social media, has called for people to boycott other brands in the past, with Skittles the latest to feature in his crosshairs.

From left, Jordan Peterson is seen in Cambridge, England, on November 2, 2018, and a picture of Skittles candy.

"Popular sweets brand risks boycott after 'woke' LGBT+ packaging make-over" British right-wing news outlet GB News wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Peterson made his feelings on the subject clear with a tweet dripping in sarcasm.

"Wouldn't a boycott be unfortunate," Peterson tweeted on Tuesday.

In recent months Peterson has tweeted his derision for brands like Disney, Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream, Bud Light and Target; all of which have faced various calls for boycotts during 2023.

Skittles, owned by Mars, Inc., became the subject of boycott discussions online after the brand released new packaging featuring different designs with inclusive slogans. One of them features people skateboarding, with the graffiti on a ramp reading "Black trans lives matter," "joy is resistance" and "express yourself."

While the packaging has only just come to the internet's attention, it was actually unveiled in May 2023 as part of limited-edition 2023 Pride Packs. The designs were created by LGBTQ+ artists Shanée Benjamin, Mady G, Symone Salib, Bianca Xunise, and Zipeng Zhu.

"We're proud to partner with @GLAAD to continue celebrating and amplifying the LGBTQ+ community," Skittles announced on Instagram back in May. "Throughout May and June, we've partnered with LGBTQ+ artists to design and release five limited-edition SKITTLES packs that tell visual stories of #Pride."

The Twitter account Libs of TikTok shared a picture of the new Skittles packaging on August 11, getting 2.1 million views, along with thousands of likes and retweets. The account claimed that Skittles is "trying to turn your kids into BLM & LGBTQ+ activists" and accused them of having "gone completely woke."

Some of Peterson's 4.5 million followers voiced their approval following his tweet.

"I've been boycotting Skittles on the basis of taste for some years now," wrote @andrewpredmond.

"They make it easier to start looking for healthier snacks," @WigFiesta said.

"So terribly unfortunate. But I'm doing it anyway," @Prometheus811 tweeted.

While many were on Peterson's side, others mocked the psychologist for wanting to boycott a candy.

"You don't consume them anyways Dr. Peterson," wrote clinical psychologist Dr. Amaya Deakins, including a laughing emoji.

Taking into account his many calls for a boycott, @consultify shared a prediction for Peterson.

"Jordan Peterson will be the first person in history to coordinate a boycott of himself," he wrote.

Happy with Peterson's decision to boycott the confectionery product, @Ellars said: "More Skittles for the rest of us."

Newsweek has reached out to Peterson via email for further comment.