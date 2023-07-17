Judge Deals Blow to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' Abortion Ban

An Iowa judge on Monday temporarily blocked the state's more restrictive new abortion measures, only a few days after Republican Governor Kim Reynolds signed them into law.

Iowa is one of the many Republican-led states that have pursued heavier restrictions on access to abortions after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. The state's new law, which banned most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, was passed by the GOP-controlled state legislature last week in a rare all-day session.

That passage resulted in a swift legal challenge to the bill from the ACLU of Iowa, Planned Parenthood North Central States, and the Emma Goldman Clinic. Joseph Seidlin, an associate judge for the Fifth District of Iowa court, heard arguments on the matter on Friday, and on Monday issued the injunction against the law while the court continues to assess its constitutionality, the Associated Press reported.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, is seen at the Family Leadership Summit on Friday in Des Moines, Iowa. An Iowa judge on Monday temporarily blocked the state's more restrictive new abortion measures, only a few days after Reynolds signed them into law. Scott Olson/Getty

With a temporary blockage in place, abortions will be available in Iowa for pregnancies as far along as 20 weeks, per a ruling from the state's Supreme Court.

"The abortion industry's attempt to thwart the will of Iowans and the voices of their elected representatives continues today," Reynolds said in a statement following Seidlin's decision on Monday.

