U.S.

Judge Fact Checks Trump's Attorney During First Day of Trial

By
U.S. Donald Trump Arthur Engoron Letitia James New York

There remained no love lost between New York Judge Arthur Engoron and Donald Trump's lawyers on the first day of the former president's $250 million civil fraud trial initially brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

On September 26, Engoron ruled that Trump made false and misleading financial statements for years when valuing properties including his Mar-a-Lago resort and his triplex apartment at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

James' original suit alleges that Trump, his sons and The Trump Organization falsified business records, issued false financial statements, and engaged in insurance fraud and conspiracy. It could potentially result in a penalty that includes the former president forking over some properties and assets to settle debts.

Trump Fraud Trial Habba Kise Engoron Lawsuit
Former U.S. President Donald Trump during the first day of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 02, 2023, in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Engoron reportedly engaged in arguments with both Alina Habba and Christopher Kise, both members of Trump's legal counsel, on Monday, according to The Daily Beast reporter Jose Pagliery, who was in the courtroom.

Habba, who was presenting in front of Trump himself, said Trump properties "are Mona Lisa properties" and claimed that Mar-a-Lago could sell for $1 billion. The situation reportedly escalated when she brought up Engoron's past decisions and how her client had been dealing with this suit for three years.

She also said that the opening statement made by Kevin Wallace of the attorney general's office was "testimony," which Engoron pointed out and corrected.

The judge also rejected her characterization of the suit as a "witch hunt," which he said was affirmed by the appellate court. Habba responded by saying that James' statements on the courthouse steps were "part of the shakeup."

"You can't look at a property ten years later and say, 'Now look what it's worth,'" Engoron told her. "This is about current market value."

Kise also dug his feet in while presenting, telling Engoron that he owes it to the defendants to listen to the evidence and to hear from more experts.

"I don't think you're an expert on accounting standards," Kise said.

Kise and other members of Trump's defense team were each fined $7,500 by Engoron last week for making "indefensible" remarks about Trump-owned properties and their valuations—including one example that stated that the square footage of an apartment could be subjective.

Engoron, who Kise and others attempted to remove and even sue, called their remarks part of a "fantasy world."

Engoron told Kise today that for James' office to not investigate the claims initially made by ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen during sworn testimony "would have been a blatant dereliction of duty."

"The impetus for the investigation was not personal animus, not racial or ethnic or other discrimination, not campaign promises, but was sworn congressional testimony by former Trump associate Michael Cohen that respondents were 'cooking the books,'" the judge said.

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign and The Trump Organization via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC