Kanye West Dropped Hint About New Romance Last Month Amid Missing Rumors

Amid reports that Kanye West has privately wed his new partner Bianca Censori, it has emerged that the rapper dropped a huge hint about his romance on a track that only briefly saw the light of day online last month.

TMZ has reported that the rapper and fashion designer—who has legally changed his name to Ye—recently had a wedding ceremony with Censori, though they are yet to file a marriage certificate to make their purported union legal.

In addition to this, West has been photographed dining with a blonde woman said to be Censori at Beverly Hills' upscale Waldorf Astoria hotel, while a photo dated January 8 shows a ring on the musician's wedding finger.

Reports of West's union with Censori come amid unfounded rumors online that the hip-hop producer has been missing for several weeks. West has fallen notably silent following months of controversy when he made a string of antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews.

Those comments also included posts that led to his being temporarily locked out of his accounts on Twitter and Instagram. His Twitter account was permanently suspended in December 2022 after he posted an image of the Star of David with a swastika inside.

However, Rolling Stone reported last month that West did make a fleeting return to Instagram on December 7, 2022, when he posted a track that looked back on his recent controversies—with a caption that appeared to hint at his new romance.

The deleted track was reported to have been named "Someday We'll All Be Free," while a caption shared alongside the track read: "Censori overload. The variable epitope library from the antigen promotes an immune response in the body."

Due to West not naming the track in his own post, it was given the unverified title of "Censori Overload" when it was shared across social media at the time. Of course, as we now know, Censori is the name of West's reported partner.

With the new reports in mind, one of the lines in the track stands out, as West rapped: "Waking up to 'I can't do this any more' texts / And the Bible says that I can't have any more sex 'til marriage."

The two-minute track featured a sample of Donny Hathaway's 1973 classic "Someday We'll All Be Free," and was shared with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to release on his Infowars platform.

During his interview with Jones in December, West continued his antisemitic messaging as he also praised fascist dictator Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. A snippet of the controversial interview appears on the track.

Despite the heightened attention around West in recent months, little is publicly known about his relationship with Censori. According to her LinkedIn profile, she works as head of Architecture at Yeezy, West's clothing and apparel brand.

Censori appears to have grown up in Melbourne, Australia, where she attended school as a child before going to the University of Melbourne to achieve her Bachelor's degree in architecture, followed by her Master's in the same subject.

Her LinkedIn also states that she is the owner of a jewelry brand called Nylons Jewellery. Censori's Instagram page appears to have been disabled.

Reports of West's new romance come several weeks after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Following his 2021 split from Kardashian, West has been linked to Italian-born Uncut Gems star Julia Fox and Brazilian model Juliana Nalú.

West and Kardashian married in Italy in May 2014. They share four children—daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.

Meanwhile, speculation that West had gone missing appears to be due to an article published by The Sun last month. His former business manager, Thomas St. John, told the newspaper that he was having difficulty in tracking the star down to serve him legal papers over a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees.

However, TMZ reported that erstwhile presidential candidate West had been seen out and about in Los Angeles on "several" occasions at the time of the report.

Newsweek has reached out to a representative of West for comment.

