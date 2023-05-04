U.S.

Kari Lake Announces New Book About Her 'Amazing Journey'

Kari Lake

Arizona Republican Kari Lake has announced she is publishing a book, titled Unafraid: Just Getting Started, which details her "journey and vision for the future of our movement."

Lake stood unsuccessfully to be governor of Arizona in November 2022 on the GOP ticket, but is refusing to concede and insists the race was rigged against her, though this claim has been rejected in court.

Over the past few months Lake has become increasingly prominent within the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement, triggering speculation she could be Donald Trump's running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

Lake announced her upcoming book on Wednesday, in a press release she shared on social media.

It states: "Kari Lake outlines her journey from the Cornfields of Iowa to the Arizona Desert. She details the moments and decisions that made her the most beloved newscaster in Arizona, and shaped her into the leader of the largest grassroots movement in Arizona's history.

"This is the story of a Mama Bear who believes that politicians should answer to We the People. It's a story of a woman who takes a sledgehammer to every obstacle she faces. This is the story of how Kari Lake is Unafraid."

The book is being published by Winning Team Publishing, which describes itself as "the nation's premier conservative publishing house," and is available for pre-order for $29.99.

Newsweek has contacted both Lake and the publisher for comment, via website contact form and email respectively.

Kari Lake at CPAC in Maryland
Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, on March 4, 2023. On Wednesday Lake announced she had written a book, titled "Unafraid: Just Getting Started." Alex Wong/GETTY

Lake narrowly lost the Arizona gubernatorial election to Democrat Katie Hobbs, who was sworn into office on January 2.

However the Republican is continuing to insist she only lost because of electoral malpractice, and is vowing to "stay in the fight."

Lake's election rigging claims were rejected by the Arizona Court of Appeals in February, after which the former television news anchor announced she would appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court.

Speaking ahead of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Hungary, which is taking place on May 4 and 5, Lake claimed "globalist" political leaders in the U.S. are failing to demand peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, risking a widening of the conflict.

Read more

Speaking to local media she described the war as a "huge threat" to the people of Hungary, adding: "We are watching our hard-earned treasure going over to, what looks like, fund World War III."

Lake is addressing CPAC in Budapest along with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who critics accuse of undermining democracy.

Human Rights Watch alleges Orban has "hijacked public institutions, attacked the independence of courts, and left almost no independent media standing."

Trump has insisted the Ukraine war would "never had started" had he remained in the White House, and claimed he could end the conflict "within 24 hours," without specifying how.

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Xi Jinping
