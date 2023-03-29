Kari Lake Blasts 'Media Bias' Over Nashville 'Transphobes' Gun Post

Kari Lake has accused Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs' press secretary of having "made light of a mass shooting" and "called for more violence," after she posted a photograph of a woman with two guns, which she said were aimed at "transphobes," hours after a deadly school shooting on Monday.

Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old who police say identified as transgender, opened fire at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday. Six people were killed, including three children, before Hale was shot dead by police. Body camera footage of the incident has been released by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The shooting sparked a fierce debate, with senior Democrats calling for more gun control, while a number of prominent conservatives suggested, without providing any evidence, that the attack could have been linked to Hale receiving gender affirming medical treatment.

Kari Lake speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland on March 4, 2023. Lake has accused Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs’ press secretary of having "called for more violence" in a controversial Twitter post. Alex Wong/GETTY

Just hours after the shooting Josselyn Berry, Hobbs' press secretary, posted a photo of a woman aiming two guns on Twitter, adding: "Us when we see transphobes."

The post sparked fury with Arizona Republicans accusing Berry of threatening violence, and calling for her to be sacked.

Lake, who unsuccessfully ran against Hobbs in November's gubernatorial election for the GOP, shared a screenshot of Berry's post on Twitter.

She added: "If a conservative made light of a mass shooting & called for more violence, they'd be personally & professionally destroyed.

But a member of Katie Hobbs’ staff did just that & the media is silent.



"We don't partake in cancel culture—but the media's bias has never been clearer."

Local media outlet Arizona Central reports the conservative Arizona Freedom Caucus is calling for Berry's dismissal, with Senator Jake Hoffman, the group's leader, accusing Berry of "threatening to shoot people Democrats disagree with less than 12 hours after the Nashville shooting."

Newsweek has contacted Hobbs by email to ask what her view is about Berry's post, and whether she plans to take any disciplinary action.

Berry has set her Twitter account to private, meaning only people who already followed her can see it.

In November Hobbs defeated Lake at the ballot box to become governor of Arizona, winning by around 17,000 votes.

However, Lake has refused to accept defeat and has repeatedly claimed the election was rigged.

These allegations were rejected by a court in Maricopa County, along with the Arizona Court of Appeals, though Lake is appealing to the state's Supreme Court.

Lake has emerged as a favorite to become Trump's running mate in 2024, when the former president bids to take back the White House.

Trump is continuing to insist the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, though this has been repeatedly rejected by independent polling and legal experts.