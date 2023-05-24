Kari Lake Calls John Fetterman an 'Ogre' in Blistering Attack

Kari Lake has attacked John Fetterman after a video began circulating from an alleged aide. It showed that the Pennsylvania senator would be happy "overturning" the Second Amendment.

Lake, a former Arizona gubernatorial candidate, tweeted a picture of Fetterman and called him an "ogre" before addressing the revelations in the video.

The Democrat senator has faced repeated criticism from conservative figureheads since winning his election in November last year. Many of the criticisms have focused on Fetterman's competency and mental well-being. The senator and his team have been open about his mental-health struggles and, in March this year, he admitted himself to hospital for clinical depression. Fetterman also suffered a stroke in May 2022, sparking further concern from his rivals about his ability to do the job of senator.

On Tuesday, Lake tweeted: "Breaking: Undercover Journalist CONFIRMED: Fetterman wants to 'overturn the Second Amendment.'

"America needs more Senators that respect our Constitution. I might just have to head to the Swamp and stop this Ogre from stomping on our God-given rights. Come and take it, John," Lake added. The "Swamp" is often used to reference Washington D.C. While campaigning, former President Donald Trump would often say that he intended "to drain the swamp." This meant he would throw out corruption in Washington and politics.

The Second Amendment states: "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

The undercover journalist that Lake referred to was in relation to a video from media news company O'Keefe Media Group that went viral.

The clip, which has so far been viewed more than 900,000 times, shows an individual secretly recording a man, identified as Luke Borwegen, according to the media news company.

Borwegen works as Fetterman's special assistant and is a Democratic campaigns and political professional, according to his LinkedIn page.

Newsweek has not been able to independently confirm whether the individual was, in fact, Luke Borwegen in the video. Newsweek reached out to Borwegen via LinkedIn for further comment.

In the footage, the alleged aide tells the woman recording secretly that Fetterman's team has gotten good at handpicking the journalists that they speak to, so the senator is painted in a positive light. Most notably, he added that, despite Fetterman owning multiple guns, he is "100 percent for gun control" and the banning of automatic rifles.

When asked what exactly Fetterman would try to ban, the aide said: "Like assault weapons ban. Like, he'd probably, he'd be okay with like, overturning the Second Amendment. Probably.

"I think he would much better prefer nobody have guns at all."

Lake received a mixed bag of comments following her tweet attacking Fetterman, however. Some commended her for highlighting the clip while others questioned her integrity for her personal shot at Fetterman.

Other users also took aim at Lake for refusing to believe that she lost the Arizona gubernatorial election to Katie Hobbs. On Tuesday, Lake announced her intention to push her election case toward the U.S. Supreme Court.

Twitter user Greggo78 wrote: "Criticising a man's looks is distasteful Kari Lake. You're so much better than that. Play the ball and not the man. Keep up the good work.

Social media user Uel_Bergey added: "He is proposing a change to the Constitution, a process laid out by, you guessed it, the constitution. He is upholding the Constitution, you are trying to steal an election."

Twitter user GIJoey888 also commented: "Where do these 'Public Servants' come from who don't know our Constitution and Bill of Rights? Shall not be infringed means only that."

Where do these “Public Servants” come from who don’t know our Constitution and Bill of Rights.



Newsweek has contacted John Fetterman via email for comment.