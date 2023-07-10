Kate Middleton's Giggles at Prince William's Baking Skills Go Viral

Kate Middleton's reaction to Prince William's baking skills during a celebratory video marking the 75th anniversary of Britain's National Health Service (NHS) has gone viral on TikTok, with users praising the couple's humorous interaction.

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked the anniversary by attending a special event in London this month, honoring healthcare providers and patients with a tea party. The royals were filmed preparing to surprise guests at the event, which included clips of them laying tables and presenting a birthday cake.

In one baking-related segment of the video released to mark the occasion, William and Kate tried their hands at icing cupcakes, with William's unaesthetic attempt prompting giggles from his wife.

The Prince and Princess of Wales photographed decorating cupcakes for an NHS 75th anniversary event in London, July 2023. Courtesy of NHS Charities Together

Uploaded to TikTok by user @royal_secrets24, on July 13, footage of the cupcake incident has been viewed over 700,000 times.

Captioned "Prince William doing a horrible job at icing a cake" and "Catherine 😭," the clip has received in excess of 60,000 likes and numerous comments, noting the couple's apparent closeness.

"THE WAY SHE LAUGHED SO HARD 😭," wrote one TikTok user.

"Sooooo Cuteeee 🥰," said another, with a further comment reading: "Them❤️."

A number of other commenters noted William's icing attempt, with one saying "I mean he's better than me," and another adding: "At least he's giving it a go!"

The NHS video is not the first time royal fans have caught a glimpse at William and Kate's competitive nature when it comes to baking.

In 2019, the couple took part in a special Christmas cooking program hosted by The Great British Baking Show's Mary Berry, of whom both have professed to be big fans.

During the show, William and Kate went head-to-head in a decorating challenge to see who could make the perfect festive roulade.

William had help from baker Nadiya Hussain and jokingly bent the rules as his wife appeared to expertly breeze through the challenge chatting to Berry, though when it came time for judging which royal had won, ultimately Berry opted for a safe result in declaring the activity a tie.

The Prince and Princess of Wales photographed at a charity polo event in Windsor, July 6, 2023. The couple's celebratory kiss moment went viral on social media. Chris Jackson/Getty Images for TGI Sport

William and Kate have become the subject of an increased number of social media videos in recent months as they have taken on more demanding roles within the monarchy since the accession to the throne of King Charles III. As Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate are the most senior members of the royal family behind Charles and Queen Camilla.

Eagle-eyed royal fans are quick to share moments from the couple's public engagements to social media, including moments where they show public displays of affection.

Most recently, the couple's celebratory kiss following a charity polo match on July 6 sparked a number of viral videos, coinciding with "International Kissing Day."

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

