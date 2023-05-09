Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte's Coronation Curtsies Praised by Fans

Fans have praised Kate Middleton and daughter Princess Charlotte for their royal curtsies during the coronation concert for the newly crowned King Charles III on Sunday.

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, and Charlotte attended the concert—which was held on the grounds of Windsor Castle—alongside Prince George and Prince William, as well as members of the extended royal family.

Upon the arrival of King Charles and Queen Camilla at the royal box, a fanfare was played on stage as news cameras captured their reception, including bows and curtsies made by box spectators.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte photographed performing curtsies for King Charles III at the coronation concert held at Windsor Castle, May 7, 2023. KIN CHEUNG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Royal curtsies were pulled into public focus in December 2022, when Meghan Markle sparked controversy in her Netflix docuseries with Prince Harry, by describing her thought that being asked to curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II when being first introduced was a "joke."

"I remember in the car driving up, and he [Prince Harry] said, 'You know how to curtsy right?'" Meghan told Netflix viewers before adding: "And I just thought it was a joke."

Harry was then explained: "How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother and that you will need to curtsy? Especially to an American, like, that's weird."

The duchess then performed an exaggerated medieval-style bow which some critics claimed was disrespectful to British customs.

In the aftermath of the series' debut, several videos of royal curtsies were uploaded to social media by fans, including those performed by Meghan herself, which have achieved high volumes of views and engagement.

In the coronation concert video, uploaded to TikTok by user princeprincesswales, Kate and Charlotte perform their curtsies as King Charles passes them on the way to his seat. They are also joined by Prince George who offers a bow to his grandfather.

Curtsies and bows are reverential gestures observed by members of the royal family towards the monarch. They are offered twice each day, once on first greeting and when saying goodbye.

In the viral video, Prince William does not bow to his father, which suggests that he had already seen him during the course of the day.

The TikTok clip has been viewed over 4 million times in 24 hours and received in excess of 134,000 likes and 500 comments, a number of which have praised the royals.

"The way Charlotte is in sync with her mum can tell Kate's been practicing with her," wrote one TikTok user.

"Kate just nails it every time," posted another, with a further comment reading: "The way mother and daughter are both in sync with each other just adorable."

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and the Prince of Wales photographed during the coronation concert, May7, 2023. Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images

After Charles and Camilla's arrival, the concert began and featured performances from stars such as Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. There were also guest appearances from beloved children's characters Winnie The Pooh and Piglet, as well as Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog.

One of the highlights of the event was a special address given by Prince William, dedicated to his father. During his remarks, William made a touching reference to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

He said: "As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future. And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. And she would be a very proud mother."

In closing, William took the opportunity to make a public dedication of his intention to serve others in his capacity as Prince of Wales.

"I commit myself to serve you all. King, country and Commonwealth," he announced, before ending with: "God save the King!"

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

