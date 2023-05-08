King Charles and Queen Camilla's 'American Idol' Cameo Baffles Fans

Social media users voiced confusion on Sunday night after King Charles III and Queen Camilla made a surprise cameo appearance alongside singers Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on ABC's American Idol.

Perry and Richie, judges on the singing competition show now in its 21st season, filmed a segment from the state apartments of Windsor Castle on Sunday after performing in the special celebratory coronation concert being held in Charles' honor.

Richie told viewers: "Now, we are trying to figure out what we can do to bring something different to the show. So, I have a surprise."

At this, Charles and Camilla, still dressed for the concert entered the shot which was filmed in Windsor's Grand Reception Room.

King Charles and Queen Camilla photographed at the coronation concert at Windsor Castle, on May 7, 2023. After the concert, the king and queen filmed a cameo for "American Idol," much to the confusion of fans on social media. KIN CHEUNG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"I just wanted to check how long you will be using this room for," Charles joked with Richie, who performed his hit song "All Night Long" at the concert. "I just wanted to check."

The king then thanked both Perry and Richie for their performances, which were watched by 20,000 spectators on the castle grounds and millions through TV broadcasts around the Commonwealth.

The king has formed working relationships with both stars over the years. His links with Richie began at his charity The Prince's Trust of which the star is a global ambassador, and the monarch has worked with Perry in her capacity as an ambassador of the British Asian Trust which he started in 2007.

These links, however, did not resonate with many American Idol viewers who voiced confusion at the king's onscreen appearance.

"Am I just extremely high or is American Idol bringing on King Charles & Queen Camilla the most mind-boggling bone chilling absurd and completely hilarious thing to ever happen," wrote one Twitter user after watching the cameo.

"Charles and Camilla appearing on American Idol gave off some serious Paw Paw and Mee Maw vibes," wrote another viewer.

am I just extremely high or is American Idol bringing on King Charles & Queen Camilla the most mind-boggling bone chilling absurd and completely hilarious thing to ever happen — hail o♡ (@trulovecassette) May 8, 2023

Canadian broadcaster Janyce McGregor tweeted to her followers: "I was not expecting to see King Charles on American Idol. I also don't quite understand why King Charles was on American Idol. Is this some Palace PR U.S. media counterstrike?"

Charles and Camilla are not the first royals to appear during prime time on U.S. TV screens.

I was not expecting to see King Charles on American Idol. I also don’t quite understand why King Charles was on American Idol. Is this some Palace PR U.S. media counterstrike? — Janyce McGregor (@janycemcgregor) May 8, 2023

Since stepping down from the monarchy in 2020 to move to California with his wife and family, Prince Harry has done spots on late-night talk shows, sitting down with James Cordon and Stephen Colbert, as well as undertaking interviews with Oprah Winfrey and Anderson Cooper.

Harry received criticism after each of these spots. Some social media users have pointed out that the prince is being held to a double standard as there seemed to be little opposition to his father's American Idol appearance.

"King Charles dropping in on American Idol and they say Harry is the tacky one!?" posted one Twitter user, with another writing: "A Masterclass in double standards: The very newly crowned King Charles and Camilla doing a gig on American Idol - Barely a mention in the media. Prince Harry wears Dior to the Coronation & the media screams he's getting paid for it."

Charles and Camilla were joined in watching the coronation concert by members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.