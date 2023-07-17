Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte's Matching Tennis Moment Goes Viral

The Prince and Princess of Wales' appearance at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Sunday has become the subject of a number of social media posts focusing on their accompaniment by their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

In a video uploaded to TikTok by user l0velycatherine after the event—which saw 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz beat seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic—Kate and Charlotte's similarities as spectators have been viewed nearly 300,000 times in less than 24 hours.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte photographed at the men's singles final of the Wimbledon Championships 2023, July 16, 2023. A video of their similarities as spectators has gone viral on TikTok. Julian Finney/Getty Images

The highly anticipated match marked Charlotte's first visit to the world famous tennis championships, having celebrated her eighth birthday on May 2. Her brother, George, first attended the championships in 2022, and on Sunday the siblings watched with their father, Prince William, as Kate presented the winner's trophy in her capacity as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC).

Kate attended three days of the two-week event this year, making a style statement on each in varying shades of green, one of the AELTC's club colors.

On Sunday, the princess wore a green mid-length dress with asymmetric ruffle bodice detail from the French fashion designer Roland Mouret. At one point during the nearly five-hour tennis final, Kate put on a pair of her favorite style of Wayfarer sunglasses and was soon joined by Charlotte in a pink pair of her own.

Captioned "the mother" and "the daughter," the viral video shows clips of Kate and Charlotte's sunglasses moment side-by-side and has received in excess of 11,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have noted the similarities between the two royals.

"Best mother daughter duo," wrote one TikTok user.

"Kate really said 'copy and paste.' They both look great in their sunglasses too," posted another, with a further comment reading: "They are both beautiful."

Wimbledon is not the first time the mother and daughter have been closely compared in terms of style. In May for the coronation of King Charles III, Kate and Charlotte attended the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey in matching outfits, sending social media fans into a frenzy of side-by-side comparisons.

For the event, Kate commissioned the designers of her 2011 wedding dress at Alexander McQueen to make an outfit for herself and her daughter. This is the first publicly known design by McQueen to have been made specially for Charlotte by her mother's most trusted fashion house.

The Prince and Princess of Wales photographed arriving at the coronation of King Charles III with their younger children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Westminster Abbey, May 6, 2023. Kate and Charlotte wore dresses designed by Alexander McQueen. Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The resulting designs were both made in white, with silver embroidered elements depicting the floral emblems of the United Kingdom: Roses for England; daffodils for Wales; thistles for Scotland; and shamrocks for Northern Ireland.

The royal's completed their matching looks with similar laurel wreath silver headdresses designed by milliner Jess Collett with the team at Alexander McQueen.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.