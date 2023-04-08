Kate Middleton's Top Easter Fashion Moments

Easter, as an important religious festival observed by Christians around the world, marks a central celebration in the annual calendar of Britain's royal family.

This year will mark the first Easter celebrated by the monarchy with the new King Charles III at its head. Each year the sovereign attends a Maundy Thursday ceremony at a different cathedral around Britain. On Easter Sunday, traditionally, members of the royal family gathered at Windsor Castle to attend a special church service at St George's Chapel within the castle walls.

Kate Middleton has been included in the group of royals attending the Sunday service for 4 years out of the 12 she has been married to Prince William. From 2017 she began attending annually with a two-year break owing to the COVID pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Kate Middleton photographed in a beautiful ensemble on Easter Sunday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, on April 17, 2022. The princess' Easter fashion choices have become eagerly anticipated by royal watchers. Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty Images

As with any of Kate's ceremonial appearances, royal watchers wait with great anticipation to see what she wears. For each of her Easter Sunday services so far, Kate has paid homage to her environmental sensitivities and re-worn outfits debuted on previous high-profile occasions.

Here, Newsweek looks at Kate Middleton's top Easter fashions:

2017

For her first appearance at the royal Easter Sunday service at St. George's chapel in 2017, Kate Middleton wore a sharply tailored cream coat dress with statement seam detailing and a Peter Pan collar.

The coat was designed by Catherine Walker & Co., a London-based house that rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s for dressing Princess Diana. Discovered during her pregnancy with Prince William, Diana developed a close working relationship with designer, Walker, and by the end of her life, the house had dressed her for more state occasions than any other.

Kate began building her own relationship with the business, now headed by the late Walker's husband, Said Cyrus, after her marriage in 2011.

To accompany the coat dress, Kate wore a matching pillbox hat with cream suede heels and a clutch bag. The coat dress itself was a re-wear, first debuted in 2016 on the royal's tour of Canada with William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate Middleton photographed with and without Prince William on Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017, wearing a Catherine Walker & Co. coat dress. She originally debuted the cream coat dress a year prior during a trip to Canada with her family. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

2018

For the royal Easter Sunday service in 2018, Kate re-wore a rare black ensemble also designed by Catherine Walker & Co.

The princess was pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis, and re-wore the dark, loose-fitting coat dress she had first worn when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte at the 2015 St. Patrick's Day parade of the Irish Guards.

Kate also re-wore the same accessories from the original ensemble. For a hat, the royal selected a chocolate brown suede pillbox hat in the style "Betty Boop" from Lock & Co., and for jewelry, she opted for an oversized pearl brooch and earrings.

A pregnant Kate Middleton rocks a loose-fitting Catherine Walker & Co. coat dress on Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018. She originally wore the outfit, hat and all, when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte in 2015. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

2019

In 2019, Kate Middleton re-wore an outfit she had first styled for an Easter service five years prior while she and Prince William were on a tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The royal wore a dove gray coat dress, again by Catherine Walker & Co., which featured a princess seaming with a standing collar and fluted cuffs.

To accessorize, Kate wore a custom hat by London-based Jane Taylor Millinery and carried a clutch bag from the design team behind her 2011 wedding dress at Alexander McQueen.

Kate Middleton wears a dove grey Catherine Walker & Co. coat dress ensemble for Easter Sunday on April 21, 2019. She wore the outfit five years prior on a tour of Australia and New Zealand with Prince William. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage

2022

For her latest Easter Sunday appearance at Windsor Castle, Kate went into her capacious fashion archive and re-wore a pale blue wrap coat dress from the designer Emilia Wickstead.

Wickstead is a designer who has dressed both Kate and her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, for numerous high-profile occasions. Notably, she designed the emerald green outfit worn by Meghan to her last engagement as a working member of the royal family back in 2020.

Kate first wore her blue Wickstead coat dress for a rare solo visit to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in 2017 and updated the look with a blue pleated headdress from Jane Taylor Millinery which was first worn in 2019.

Kate Middleton photographed wearing an Emelia Wickstead coat dress on Easter Sunday with Prince George, Prince William and Princess Charlotte, April 17, 2022. She finished her look with a pleated blue hat and high heels. Jeff Gilbert-WPA Pool/Getty Images

